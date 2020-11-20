Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market aims for further gains as new bullish cycle begins

- Bitcoin renews the uptrend above $18,000, temporarily invalidating the bearish case to $16,500.
- Ethereum has topped $500 for the first time since July 2018 in readiness for the upswing to $520.
- Ripple reclaims the position above $0.3 after it bounced from the support at $0.28.
The bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market seems poised to take matters to the next higher level. Over the last 24 hours, crypto assets in the top ten have posted considerable gains, with Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot emerging the biggest gainers.
Bitcoin has not been left behind either, especially now that it has reclaimed the ground above $18,000. Ethereum is up 4% over the last 24 hours to exchange hands at $492. On the other hand, Ripple is battling the uphill task of regaining the position above $0.3.
Bitcoin is on the cusp of another breakout
Bitcoin is trading at $18,216 after making a remarkable recovery above the critical $18,000 level. The flagship cryptocurrency's bearish outlook to $16,500 discussed on Thursday was invalidated, allowing bulls to assume control over the price.
For now, the path of least resistance appears to be to the upside and has been reinforced by the Relative Strength Index renewed uptrend towards the overbought territory. An incoming constriction of the Bollinger Bands hints at a possible breakout.
If Bitcoin closed the day above $18,500, more buy orders are likely to come into the picture, as investors anticipate new yearly highs above $19,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, closing the day underneath the Bollinger Bands' middle boundary may culminate in a 50 Simple Moving Average breakdown. If Bitcoin slides further, panic selling and the rush to cash out for profit could drive it to the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Ethereum tops $500 for the first time since July 2018
The smart contract giant is about to flip $500 into support after brushing shoulders with the level for the first time since July 2018. Our predictions have suggested that Ethereum is on a trajectory to $520, perhaps before ETH 2.0 launches, which might elevate it to $900.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $498 while battling the seller congestion at $500. The ongoing bullish momentum has been validated by a breakout above the ascending parallel channel. If Ether closes the day above $500, the next rendezvous for the bulls would be $520. Here, they will work on a plan to lift the token to a higher price level.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the resistance at $500 remains intact, Ethereum may lose traction and slide back into the channel. An increase in selling pressure is likely to send ETH/USD downstream towards $480, the 50 SMA and 100 SMA, marginally above $450.
Ripple reclaims position above $0.3
XRP is sitting above $0.3 after recovering from the accelerated ascending trendline support in conjunction with the buyer congestion at $0.28. It is not certain that Ripple will continue with the uptrend to $0.31 but holding above $0.3 would be a bullish sign.
All the three applied moving averages, the 50 SMA, 100 SMA and 200 SMA, are trying to catch up with the up-trending price, which is another bullish indicator. Moreover, the RSI is not oversold at the moment, presenting room for growth.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal on the daily chart, which might invalidate the bullish outlook. The sell signal manifested in a green nine candlestick. Usually, if validated, this signal could see the price fall in one to four daily candlesticks.
XRP/USD daily chart
Simultaneously, if XRP fails to hold the ground above $0.3, bears will likely start exploring the rabbit hole towards $0.22. The recent support at $0.28 (50 SMA) will come in handy when stopping declines. Other key levels traders can keep in mind are the main ascending trendline, the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.