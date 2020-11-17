- Ethereum price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel.
- The smart-contracts giant is on the verge of a breakout above the upper trendline of the pattern.
It seems that Ethereum bulls are ready for a breakout above $483, which is the top of the ascending parallel channel. The next price target would be $520 in the short-term, the height of the pattern.
Ethereum only faces one last critical resistance level before $520
Ethereum price is currently $483, just below the upper trendline of the ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The MACD remains bullish and gaining a lot of strength in the past few hours.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The trading volume is also increasing which means bulls are extremely strong right now, further increasing the odds of a successful breakout. The next price target is located at $520, which is a 10% price increase.
ETH IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart shows virtually no resistance ahead. The most significant support area is located between $453 and $468. However, there seems to be no opposition until $555.
ETH/USD 1 and 4-hour charts
Despite the bullish outlook for Ethereum, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the hourly chart around two hours ago and another sell signal on the 4-hour chart. Validation of these calls could drive Ethereum price towards $442.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
