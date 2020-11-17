Ethereum price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel.

The smart-contracts giant is on the verge of a breakout above the upper trendline of the pattern.

It seems that Ethereum bulls are ready for a breakout above $483, which is the top of the ascending parallel channel. The next price target would be $520 in the short-term, the height of the pattern.

Ethereum only faces one last critical resistance level before $520

Ethereum price is currently $483, just below the upper trendline of the ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The MACD remains bullish and gaining a lot of strength in the past few hours.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The trading volume is also increasing which means bulls are extremely strong right now, further increasing the odds of a successful breakout. The next price target is located at $520, which is a 10% price increase.

ETH IOMAP chart

The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart shows virtually no resistance ahead. The most significant support area is located between $453 and $468. However, there seems to be no opposition until $555.

ETH/USD 1 and 4-hour charts

Despite the bullish outlook for Ethereum, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the hourly chart around two hours ago and another sell signal on the 4-hour chart. Validation of these calls could drive Ethereum price towards $442.