Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut

Bitcoin recorded a fresh all-time high of $76,849 following the 25 bps Fed rate cut.

Ethereum breaks above the key resistance level of $2,820, signaling a bullish move ahead.

Ripple closes above the 200-day EMA at $0.547, indicating a possible rally on the horizon.

Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied and reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point (bps) rate cut. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.

Bitcoin touches a new all-time high near $77,000

Bitcoin price broke above its previous ATH of $73,777, seen in March, reaching a new ATH of $76,400 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it rallied and touched a fresh all-time high of $76,849. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, around $75,900.

If Bitcoin continues its upward momentum, it may set the stage for a potential move toward the 141.40% Fibonacci extension level (drawn from July’s high of $70,079 to August’s low of $49,072) at $78,777.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports Bitcoin’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Wednesday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 70, around its overbought level and pointing downwards. Traders should be cautious because the chances of a price pullback are increasing, particularly as the RSI tilts down.

BTC/USDT daily chart

If BTC fails to maintain its upward momentum and extends retracement, closing below $73,777, it could decline further to retest its psychologically important level of $70,000.

Ethereum bulls show signs of strength

Ethereum price found support around the daily level of $2,342 on Monday and rallied over 20%, breaking above the resistance at $2,820 until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, around $2,911.

If $2,820 holds as support, ETH could extend the rally by 11% to retest its weekly resistance level at $3,236.

The MACD indicator further supports Ethereum’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Thursday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. Additionally, the RSI is currently at 68, trending upward, signaling that bullish momentum is gaining traction.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If the $2,820 fails to hold, ETH could extend the decline to retest its next daily support at $2,342.

Ripple is poised for a rally following a break above its key resistance level

Ripple price found support around its $0.488 daily level on Sunday and rose over 10.5% until Thursday, closing above the 200-day EMA at $0.547. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly down around $0.550.

If the 200-day EMA at $0.547 holds as support, XRP could extend the rally by 15% to retest its daily resistance at $0.626.

The MACD indicator further supports Ripple’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Wednesday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. Additionally, the RSI indicator is at 58, above its neutral level of 50, suggesting that bullish momentum is gaining traction.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if the 200-day EMA at $0.547 fails, XRP could extend the decline to retest its next key support at $0.488.