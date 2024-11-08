Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut

- Bitcoin recorded a fresh all-time high of $76,849 following the 25 bps Fed rate cut.
- Ethereum breaks above the key resistance level of $2,820, signaling a bullish move ahead.
- Ripple closes above the 200-day EMA at $0.547, indicating a possible rally on the horizon.
Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied and reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point (bps) rate cut. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
Bitcoin touches a new all-time high near $77,000
Bitcoin price broke above its previous ATH of $73,777, seen in March, reaching a new ATH of $76,400 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it rallied and touched a fresh all-time high of $76,849. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, around $75,900.
If Bitcoin continues its upward momentum, it may set the stage for a potential move toward the 141.40% Fibonacci extension level (drawn from July’s high of $70,079 to August’s low of $49,072) at $78,777.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports Bitcoin’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Wednesday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 70, around its overbought level and pointing downwards. Traders should be cautious because the chances of a price pullback are increasing, particularly as the RSI tilts down.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If BTC fails to maintain its upward momentum and extends retracement, closing below $73,777, it could decline further to retest its psychologically important level of $70,000.
Ethereum bulls show signs of strength
Ethereum price found support around the daily level of $2,342 on Monday and rallied over 20%, breaking above the resistance at $2,820 until Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly higher, around $2,911.
If $2,820 holds as support, ETH could extend the rally by 11% to retest its weekly resistance level at $3,236.
The MACD indicator further supports Ethereum’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Thursday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. Additionally, the RSI is currently at 68, trending upward, signaling that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
ETH/USDT daily chart
If the $2,820 fails to hold, ETH could extend the decline to retest its next daily support at $2,342.
Ripple is poised for a rally following a break above its key resistance level
Ripple price found support around its $0.488 daily level on Sunday and rose over 10.5% until Thursday, closing above the 200-day EMA at $0.547. At the time of writing on Friday, it trades slightly down around $0.550.
If the 200-day EMA at $0.547 holds as support, XRP could extend the rally by 15% to retest its daily resistance at $0.626.
The MACD indicator further supports Ripple’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on Wednesday’s daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. Additionally, the RSI indicator is at 58, above its neutral level of 50, suggesting that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if the 200-day EMA at $0.547 fails, XRP could extend the decline to retest its next key support at $0.488.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than 10% this week, hitting a new high of $76,849 on Thursday, buoyed by the crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.
Cardano breaks above descending trendline, eyes April high as bullish momentum builds
Cardano extends gains on Friday, following a close above a descending trendline the previous day. Technical indicators and on-chain data show bullish momentum, suggesting a rally ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut
Bitcoin price rallied and reached a new all-time high of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut. Ethereum and Ripple followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
Bitcoin, crypto market remain in uptrend following 25 bps Fed rate cut
Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the FOMC lowered the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points. The rate cut comes after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price upon Donald Trump's election victory.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.