Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC likely to attempt a push toward 50% Fib retracement

- Bitcoin price could attempt a move to the 50% retracement level, between the $28,208 and $28,815 range.
- Ethereum price coils up for a move north and could test the $1,650 resistance level in a 5% climb.
- Ripple price deliberates the next move after rejection from the mean threshold at $0.5337; the odds still favor bulls.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is pushing north, but the headwinds continue to oppose the recovery rally. However, the odds still favor the upside, though only narrowly. On the other side, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) investors and traders have a lot going on with both price actions leaving longs and shorts a lot to ponder over. Generally, the market has a lot to decipher, with a quick rally in the cards, according to experts.
Also Read: Week Ahead: No ETFs, but crypto markets might be preparing for a quick rally ahead of Powell's speech
Bitcoin price could test the 50% Fib
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in an overall uptrend, in what appears to be a recovery rally, with the $26,000 psychological level holding forte for the flagship crypto even as profit takers engage the load-shedding gear. Increased buying pressure above this level could send BTC north, confronting the resistance confluence between the 200- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at around 26,933, before heading up to the 100-day EMA at $26,962.
However, it would take more than just buying pressure to drive Bitcoin price north, considering the low volatility in the market. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving north, momentum is growing. With such bullish interest, BTC bulls could launch a subsequent attack at the range limit presented by the EMAs before the next breakout.
Traders must also put off their profit-taking appetite, with a confirmed break and close above the $27,771 likely to fuel optimism that could send BTC to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around the $28,208 to $28,215 range.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, selling pressure from the supplier congestion zones indicated by the EMAs could extend the downtrend for Bitcoin price, with a likely retest of the $25,613 range. In the dire case, the slump could extrapolate to the $25,100 support level, last tested during mid-June. Such a move would constitute a 5% slide.
Also Read: Bitcoin price action culls $30 million longs ahead of Fed Chairman speech
Ethereum price could make a move north
Ethereum (ETH) price appears due for a move north, supported by the promising outlook of the RSI, which is about to signal a call to buy as its edges closer to the signal line (yellow band) in the rising trajectory.
Traders heeding this call could send Ethereum price north, likely to the $1,650 resistance level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend to the 50-day EMA at $1,672. Such a move would constitute a 5% ascent above the current level.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the flip side, profit-taking could send Ethereum price back towards $1,551 or lower to collect the sell-side liquidity resting underneath.
Also Read: Ethereum whales prepare ahead of futures Ethereum ETF approval on October 2
Ripple price rejected from the supply zone
Ripple (XRP) price was rejected from the mean threshold of the supply zone order block at $5,337. This was expected, considering the zone is characterized by aggressive selling. With the 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs at $0.5300, 0.5468, and 0.5391, all resting within the supply zone, the bears have the advantage.
However, the RSI is showing rising momentum, while the Parabolic SAR continues to track XRP from below, acting as support at $0.4760. These are both bullish indicators, likely to give Ethereum price the pivot for its move north.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
In the same way, the token has been recording lower highs and lower lows, indicating growing seller momentum. This could see ETH break below $0.4191 or in the dire case, send ETH below the $0.4600 to tag to mid-July.
Also Read: Ripple Price Forecast: Declining network growth and underwater XRP holders suggest more downside for XRP price
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Is WLD done with uptrend after 77% rally?
Worldcoin has paused its uptrend as it currently trades at $1.57. This move comes after the altcoin rallied a whopping 77% in just three days, between September 13 and 16. As WLD hovers aimlessly, investors need to be patient to catch the next volatile move.
Ethereum whales prepare ahead of futures Ethereum ETF approval on October 2
Ethereum (ETH) price is likely going to witness a massive spike in volatility soon due to the circumstances surrounding the approval of the token’s futures Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). According to Twitter users, the ETF is likely going to be approved on October 2.
Ripple Price Forecast: Declining network growth and underwater XRP holders suggest more downside for XRP price
Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of buying pressure after its win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 13. Since then, the remittance token has been on a downtrend. Considering Ripple’s current position, a further decline would not be surprising.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bears set to wipe 25% gains
Chainlink price shows an exhaustion of the bullish momentum as it approaches a key reversal zone. This development could see LINK trigger a steep correction that could undo recent gains.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.