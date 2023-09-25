Week Ahead: No ETFs, but crypto markets might be preparing for a quick rally ahead of Powell's speech

This week is not as interesting as the next week, but regardless, let’s talk about what you should be paying attention to.
- Bitcoin price
- Fed Chairman Powell's speech on September 28.
- PCE Price Index on September 29
- Hashdex Bitcoin spot ETF deadlines on September 29.
- Ethereum futures ETF approval on October 2.
What to expect from Bitcoin price?
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher and has all the right signs of pushing higher. But the question remains, “Will it?”
The lack of volatility in the market is the main reason for sideways movement. In the upcoming days, BTC is likely to attempt a push toward the 50% retracement level at $28,215. Although unlikely, bullish news could trigger Bitcoin price to target the buy-side liquidity resting around the 79% retracement level at $30,323.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Read more: Bitcoin price action culls $30 million longs ahead of Fed Chairman speech
What to expect from the Fed?
Here is an excerpt from a recently published article:
Based on the Summary of Economic Projections, the median projection for the federal funds rate will be 5.6% at the end of the year. With the current rates at 5.25% to 5.50%, the Federal Reserve is likely going to go for another quarter-point hike in November or December.
But the Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been extremely clear about decisions being taken based on incoming data rather than sticking to projections or forecasts. So, in the speech on September 28, the Chair is likely going to reiterate the above and give a vague suggestion for another potential rate hike on September 28.
The PCE Price Index on September 29 is likely going to be a non-event, meaning it will not move the crypto markets by a large degree.
Read more
Fed Analysis: Powell promises rates to stay higher for longer, USD set to extend gains
Jerome Powell speaks on monetary policy after deciding to hold interest rate steady
What to expect from the spot Bitcoin ETFs?
Not a lot has changed with regard to the spot Bitcoin ETFs and the SEC is likely going to delay Hashdex’s filing.
The next deadline for the ETF approval by the SEC will be in the third week of October, starting with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust on October 17.
Another interesting aspect to the ETF hype is the first Ethereum futures ETF and its potential approval on October 2.
Read more
First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2
Ethereum whales prepare ahead of futures Ethereum ETF approval on October 2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Is WLD done with uptrend after 77% rally?
Worldcoin has paused its uptrend as it currently trades at $1.57. This move comes after the altcoin rallied a whopping 77% in just three days, between September 13 and 16. As WLD hovers aimlessly, investors need to be patient to catch the next volatile move.
Ethereum whales prepare ahead of futures Ethereum ETF approval on October 2
Ethereum (ETH) price is likely going to witness a massive spike in volatility soon due to the circumstances surrounding the approval of the token’s futures Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). According to Twitter users, the ETF is likely going to be approved on October 2.
Ripple Price Forecast: Declining network growth and underwater XRP holders suggest more downside for XRP price
Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of buying pressure after its win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 13. Since then, the remittance token has been on a downtrend. Considering Ripple’s current position, a further decline would not be surprising.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bears set to wipe 25% gains
Chainlink price shows an exhaustion of the bullish momentum as it approaches a key reversal zone. This development could see LINK trigger a steep correction that could undo recent gains.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.