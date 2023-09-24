Ripple Price Forecast: Declining network growth and underwater XRP holders suggest more downside for XRP price

- XRP price trades at $0.511 after dropping 6% in the last month.
- The disinclination towards buying can be noticed in declining network growth spurts.
- Holders selling their tokens at a loss, suggesting that investors are not bullish on the long-term.
- A continuation of the downtrend could see Ripple drop 19% to $0.407.
Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of buying pressure after its win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 13. Since then, the remittance token has been on a downtrend. Considering Ripple’s current position, a further decline would not be surprising.
Read more: Ripple CEO calls out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler, saying, “Everything the SEC cares about, they lost”
Ripple holders flee
XRP price has shed a whopping 47% since July 13, when Ripple scored a partial victory against the SEC. Currently, the remittance token trades at $0.507, with on-chain metrics suggesting an increasing bearish outlook.
The 30-day average of 24-hour active addresses currently sits at 15,500, which is down 89% from 144,700 as seen on August 13. This sharp decline indicates a diminishing interest from XRP investors, which in turn denotes a flight of capital.
XRP 24-hour active addresses
Furthermore, the Network Growth is also showing a steady decline with lower highs. This index further adds credence to the declining investors' interest, as seen above.
XRP network growth
The Realized Network Profit/Loss indicator puts the final bearish nail in the coffin, which shows negative spikes after August 1, suggesting that investors are selling their holdings and realizing losses.
XRP network realzied profit/loss
XRP price ready to slide lower
With multiple bearish on-chain metrics, investors can only expect Ripple (XRP) price to slide lower. Currently, the remittance token trades at $0.507 after flipping the $0.541 resistance level into a support floor.
A failure from the buyers’ end to step up could trigger a 19% decline to the next key support level at $0.407.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if XRP price flips the $0.541 resistance level into a support floor. In such a case, XRP price could attempt a 23% rally to tag the next key level at $0.665.
Also read: XRP price recovery likely as Ripple executives call out SEC and Chair Gary Gensler for their stance on crypto
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum’s ARB price rallies after Chainlink CCIP mainnet launch
The protocol’s arrival on Arbitrum is key to the further development and growth in the ARB ecosystem as it is expected to improve the user experience and attract developers.
BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange has sued former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong based entity affiliated with the trading platform. The court filing shows that the bankrupt exchange seeks to recover $157.3 million from Salameda employees.
First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2
The first Ethereum futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) is likely to be approved on October 2, according to crypto hedge funder Hal Press. The North Rock Digital founder’s thesis is based on the recent events in the crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.