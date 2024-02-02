Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC gains strength as GBTC outflows shrink

- Bitcoin price could make a move on the $43,750 barrier.
- Ethereum price risks a 5% drop as technical indicators for ETH show weakness.
- Ripple price could fall 7% to October lows as XRP consolidates within a bearish technical formation.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength again amid waning selling pressure from Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) redemptions. The sentiment is yet to be reflected among altcoins, however, as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices still struggle amid a choppy altcoin market.
Bitcoin price finds strength as GBTC selling pressure wanes
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, consolidating along an ascending trendline for the past week. It had fallen below critical support just a few weeks ago, slipping beneath the ascending bottom trendline in the aftermath of GBTC redemptions.
The king of cryptocurrency has found strength as GBTC outflows shrink. Specifically, GBTC selling pressure is almost over, moving from $1.8 billion to less than $200 million per day now.
GBTC outflows
Besides reducing outflows, the sales are being absorbed easily, with Bitfinex whales scooping up the $39,000 bottom in Bitcoin price as they bought over 7,000 BTC of spot. The absorption is also seen with growing limit bids on Coinbase.
Bitcoin price could restore above the $43,750 support, flipping the major ascending trendline into support.
In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could extend to $48,000, or a neck higher to $50,000, 15% above current levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 50 midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is moving above its signal line (orange band). The position of the MACD and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in positive territory tilts the odds further in favor of the upside.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the flipside, if traders book profits for the ground covered so far, Bitcoin price could drop, losing support due the minor ascending trendline. This could see BTC test the $40,726 support, or confirm the downtrend by breaching below the midline of the demand zone at $39,196.
Ethereum price likely to fall 5%
Ethereum (ETH) price, like Bitcoin, is trading along a minor ascending trendline. However, for its case, the technical indicators are bearish, with the RSI below 50 and the MACD and AO in negative territory.
With the odds favoring the downside, Ethereum price could fall 5% to the $2,200 level, or in a dire case, into the demand zone between $2,059 and $2,118.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a reentry by the bulls could see Bitcoin price foray back into the ascending channel by flipping the $2,388 blockade into support. This could set the path for a move north, with ETH reclaiming the range high of $2,717 in a highly bullish case.
Ripple price risks 7% fall
Ripple (XRP) price could fall 7% to the $0.4734 support with growing overhead pressure due to the confluence between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $0.5778 and $0.5817, respectively, as well as the 100-day SMA at $0.6009.
The RSI is also sub-50, below its signal line (yellow band) with the AO and MACD in negative territory. With the price stuck below the midline of the channel, the downside potential is gaining strength.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, traders buying the dip could send Ripple price north, but the bearish thesis would only be invalidated if XRP records a decisive daily candlestick close above $0.6421. This would set the tone for an extension to the $0.7000 psychological level, 40% above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Over 50% of Ethereum’s ERC-20 tokens listed on DEXes show characteristics of pump and dump
Crypto research firm Chainalysis recently concluded research on “pump and dump” schemes that have plagued the crypto ecosystem. Pump and dumps have made a resurgence with rug pulls on Coinbase’s Base chain and Solana ecosystem’s meme coins.
AAVE price at risk of correction as exchange supply rises, whales shed AAVE holdings
AAVE price declined in the past week and a further correction is likely, according to on-chain metrics. Two key metrics, the supply of AAVE on exchange wallets and the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric paints a bearish picture for the DeFi token.
Bitcoin price recovers as on-chain metrics point at potential BTC rally
Bitcoin price tests resistance at $43,000, recovering from a week-long slump. Bitcoin on-chain metrics signal a likelihood of a BTC price rally. BTC profit-taking by whales has declined, paving the way for extended price gains.
Solana-related meme coins face massive price correction as initial euphoria wanes
Solana ecosystem’s meme coins are hit by a correction on Friday after posting massive weekly gains. Solana-based meme coins garnered interest from large wallet addresses in January, with big wallets booking millions of dollars in profits trading tokens like Dogwifhat (WIF).
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.