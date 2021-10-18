Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH share spotlight while XRP struggles

- Bitcoin price is continuing its ascent and will face the $62,944 resistance barrier next.
- Ethereum price has moved on from consolidating under one hurdle to another at $3,938.
- Ripple price flash crashes close to $1.01 support floor but recovers quickly, eyeing retest of $1.27.
Bitcoin price is not looking back as it breached the $60,000 psychological level. Ethereum mirrors the big crypto’s moves, but Ripple seems to be more volatile than the top two cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price remains strong
Bitcoin price has rallied a whopping 44% since October 1 and breached two psychological levels, $50,000 and $60,000. Despite this exponential upswing, the big crypto shows no signs of stopping as it currently trades around $62,330.
BTC will, however, face a minor resistance at $63,330 and its all-time high at $64,985. Therefore, a breach of these two barriers will open Bitcoin price up to a resistance-free path to venture into the discovery phase.
The 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $77.525 is the next target for Bitcoin bulls if they manage to produce a decisive close above $64,985. This run-up would constitute nearly a 25% ascent and would set up a new all-time high.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price breaches $60,000 to the downside, it will put the uptrend on hold. In such a case, BTC might revisit the $57,300 support floor.
In dire cases, a massive sell-off could knock the big crypto to $55,370, where the buyers can make a comeback.
Ethereum price gets stuck again
Ethereum price traded between $3,619 and $3,387 for roughly eleven days and showed no affinity to move higher. However, on October 14, ETH finally moved out of the upper barrier and is currently grappling with the $3,938 hurdle, which sits just below the $4,000 psychological level.
While Ethereum price closely mirrors Bitcoin price action, it has relatively less volatility, which can be observed in comparing returns for October. ETH has only rallied 31%, but BTC has jumped 44% in the same time.
Although the smart contract token might be slow, its ascent will steepen going forward due to multiple bullish fundamentals.
A decisive close above $4,000 and its all-time high at $4,380 will likely propel ETH to $6,384, coinciding with the 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, if Ethereum price produces a decisive close below $3,387, it will create a lower low and probably knock it down to $3,200. This move will slow down the ascent and dent the bullish outlook, but it will not invalidate the optimistic thesis.
Ripple price fumbles but gets back on track
Ripple price began its consolidation after rallying 38% from September 29 to October 10. This coiling up faced abrupt selling pressure, leading to a 10% flash crash on October 17. While XRP price came extremely close to retesting the $1.01 support level, it recovered.
Ripple price is currently trading above the $1.09 platform, suggesting that the buyers are back in business. A continuation of this uptrend will likely allow XRP price to revisit the $1.27 hurdle after a 15% ascent.
While this is an interim stop, investors can expect Ripple to make a run at the Fair Value Gap’s (FVG) upper limit at $1.60.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Despite the recent flash crash, Ripple price seems to have recovered above the $1.09 resistance barrier and is currently bouncing off it. A successful retest will propel XRP price higher, but a failure to follow through will knock the remittance token down to the support area ranging from $1.01 to $0.96.
A breakdown of $0.96 will delay and jeopardize the bullish thesis. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on these barriers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum developers plan to switch off proof-of-work forever by February 2022
SEC’s approval of the Bitcoin futures-backed ETF has paved the way for further crypto ETFs. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake inches closer, analysts expect ETH to break out.
XRP price renews optimism as Ripple bulls gather strength to kick-start recovery
XRP price has crashed 14% from its swing high at $1.18 recorded on October 16, tagging the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern. While Ripple (XRP) was at the edge of dropping below $1, a key technical indicator hints that the swing low may have set the local bottom for the time being.
Chainlink price to explode by 55% as VRF receives another integration
Chainlink price has been consolidating for over two weeks without any signs of a breakout. However, as a crucial resistance barrier weakens, investors can expect LINK to shatter through it and set higher highs.
SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate
SafeMoon price is in a tough spot despite its two-week uptrend. While a bearish outlook is staring at SAFEMOON, it can be sidestepped if the bulls push the altcoin higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.