Ethereum developers plan to switch off proof-of-work forever by February 2022

Ethereum is the top choice for the next crypto ETF.

Applications submitted by Kryptoin and Gemini are pending with the SEC.

Dominance of the altcoin remain close to 18% with a rise in on-chain activity on DeFi and NFT platforms.

The Ethereum development team is making strides toward “The Merge,” plans to transition by 2022.

SEC’s approval of the Bitcoin futures-backed ETF has paved the way for further crypto ETFs. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake inches closer, analysts expect ETH to break out.

Ethereum to migrate to proof-of-stake in February 2022

Ethereum’s “Triple Halving” narrative relies on the transition to proof-of-merge. In their latest development update on October 16th, the team revealed that the transition will be complete by February 2022. The update reads:

Aim for code to switch off PoW forever to be ready by Feb 2022.

Proponents are debating the role of miners once the altcoin shifts to proof-of-stake. Miners are expected to go obsolete post-merge and shift their resources to Ethereum Classic or Ravencoin mining, since both can be mined using rigs that use Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

Further, post the approval of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), proponents are awaiting a review of Ethereum ETF applications filed by Delaware-based investment firm Kryptoin and Gemini Trust Company.

Lark Davis, a cryptocurrency YouTuber and analyst, recently tweeted about an Ethereum ETF:

#ethereum already pumping, just wait until they announce the ETH ETFs!!! — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 16, 2021

The altcoin's dominance is steady below 18%. Over $825 million worth of Ethereum tokens were burned in the past 30 days, leading to a drop in the circulating supply of ETH.

Supply shortages are historically linked with price rallies. A drop in circulating supply coupled with dropping exchange reserves is likely to trigger a rally in ETH price.

Simon Dedic, managing partner at Moonrock Capital, has predicted that Ethereum is set to enter price discovery mode once it closes this week above $4,000.

$ETH at its last and major weekly resistance now.



Once this is broken, $ETH will enter price discovery and goes nuts.



A weekly close above $4k is what we would want to see. pic.twitter.com/UaWoxZqwwz — Simon Dedic (@scoinaldo) October 17, 2021

FXStreet analysts have evaluated ETH price trend and predicted ETH will break out. Analysts have set a target of $5,200 for ETH price.