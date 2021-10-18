XRP price renews optimism as Ripple bulls gather strength to kick-start recovery

- XRP price is lagging behind other cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin has long since begun its rally recording higher highs.
- The bulls’ inability to push prices higher resulted in XRP price crashing 10% on October 18.
- However, a crucial indicator suggests that Ripple may have recorded a local bottom.
XRP price has crashed 14% from its swing high at $1.18 recorded on October 16, tagging the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern. While Ripple (XRP) was at the edge of dropping below $1, a key technical indicator hints that the swing low may have set the local bottom for the time being.
XRP price prints local bottom
XRP price has been locked within a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart, as Ripple continues to record lower highs and lower lows. Although the token is sealed in a consolidation pattern, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a bottom signal, suggesting that it is ready for a move higher.
The technical pattern suggests that Ripple could oscillate between the upper and lower boundaries of the channel before revealing bigger directional intentions. Following the drop toward the downside trend line of the chart pattern, XRP price would likely tag the topside trend line at $1.17 next.
The first obstacle for XRP price is at the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.09, coinciding with the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Another hurdle will emerge at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.13, which sits near the 20 and 50 four-hour SMAs.
The last roadblock may materialize at the resistance line given by the MRI at $1.14 before XRP price is able to tag its short-term bullish target at $1.17. Should a spike in buy orders materialize, Ripple may slice above the parallel channel, tagging the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.19. If the bulls manage to flip this level into support, the token may aim to target $1.28, where the breakout line, 78.6 Fibonacci retracement level and the declining resistance trend line meet.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
However, should selling pressure increase, XRP price may retest key support levels before revealing targets on the upside. The first line of defense for Ripple is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.06, coinciding with the support line given by the MRI.
Additional lines of defense may emerge at the 200 four-hour SMA at $1.04, then at the ascending support trend line that formed since July 20 at $1.03. Slicing below this multi-month foothold could spell trouble for the bulls, but the last leg of support will appear at the downside trend line of the parallel channel at $1.01.
Until Ripple bulls can break above the governing technical pattern, the token may continue to trend lower until XRP price reveals decisive directional intentions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price to explode by 55% as VRF receives another integration
Chainlink price has been hovering below a crucial resistance at $28.20 for the past two weeks. A decisive close above this barrier will likely propel LINK by 55% to $41.35. If the bears produce a decisive close below the $21.65 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate
SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.
Grayscale ready to file application for converting Bitcoin fund into spot ETF
While the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is about to start trading this week after it was greenlit by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Grayscale Investments is planning to apply to convert its BTC fund into a spot ETF.
Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4
The IOHK team is prepared to support the upcoming Cardano maintenance upgrade, preparing for the next Daedalus release. Nervos bridge connecting Ethereum to Cardano is live, allowing users to interchange assets and create their own tokens.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.