Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC & ETH rebound, XRP rallies ahead of CPI data

- Bitcoin price rebounds after retesting its key psychological level at $90,000.
- Ethereum price finds support around its 200-day EMA at $3,114, eyeing a recovery ahead.
- Ripple price found support around its upper symmetrical triangle throwback, suggesting a rally ahead.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices continue to recover on Wednesday after finding support around their key levels this week. On the other hand, Ripple (XRP) remains strong and found support around its upper symmetrical triangle boundary, suggesting a rally continuation.
Bitcoin rebounds after retesting its $90,000 support level
Bitcoin price dipped, reaching a low of $89,256, but recovered quickly and closed above $94,500 on Monday. On Tuesday, it rebounded by 2.14% and closed above $96,500. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues its recovery, trading around $97,400.
If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the $100,000 level, it could extend the rally to retest the December 17, 2024, all-time high of $108,353.
The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart reads 53, above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards, indicating a rise in bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is about to flip a bullish crossover. If the MACD line closes above the signal line, it would give a buy signal and suggest an uptrend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC continues its correction and closes below $90,000, it will extend an additional decline to retest its next support level at $85,000.
Ethereum price rebound slightly after retesting its 200-day EMA
Ethereum price faced rejection around the daily resistance level of $3,730 on January 6 and declined 15.47% until Monday, reaching a low of $2,920. However, it rebounded and closed above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3,114 and recovered 2.81% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $3,223.
If ETH continues its rebound and closes above $3,235, it could extend the recovery to test its daily resistance level at $3,730.
However, the RSI indicator on the daily chart reads 41, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The MACD indicator also shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a sell signal and a downtrend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, If ETH closes below the $3,114 support level, it could extend the decline to test its psychological importance level of $3,000.
Ripple bulls eye the $3 mark
Ripple price retested its upper symmetrical triangle boundary of the symmetrical triangle pattern on Tuesday and rallied 5.17% the next day. This technical pattern was formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two converging trendlines (from early December to early January). This technical pattern has a bullish bias, and the target is generally obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the first swing low to the breakout point. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade higher around $2.80.
If XRP continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to test its technical target obtained by this pattern, which would be $3.63. Investors should be cautious of this theoretical move as it could face a slowdown after testing its psychological importance level of $3.00 as traders could opt to book profits.
The RSI indicator reads 67, above its neutral value of 50, indicating bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD shows a bullish crossover, suggesting a continuation of an upward trend.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP closes below the $1.96 daily support level, it would extend the decline to retest its next support level at $1.40.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano: What does $90M Open Interest surge mean for ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price edges higher and rebounds above $1 on Wednesday as bullish speculation around Trump’s upcoming inauguration boosts markets after a volatile start to January.
Trump plans pro-crypto executive order on day one
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order supporting cryptocurrency regulations on his first day in office, according to the Washington Post.
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto holdings loss over $4.8 million
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WFLI) faces a $4.84 million loss in its crypto holdings due to the recent market correction, according to Lookonchain data.
Confident XRP fuels crypto optimism
The cryptocurrency market has gained 3% in the last 24 hours to reach the $3.40 trillion level, which has been the centre of the range for the last four weeks. This was a key resistance level at the end of December.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.