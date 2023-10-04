Share:

The US SEC’s motion to appeal the court’s decision after its partial loss against Ripple has been denied.

The regulator failed to meet criteria for burden under law, controlling questions of law, or grounds for differences of opinion.

Trial set for April 24 to address other issues in the case that require resolution.

Ripple Labs victory over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around mid-July has been reaffirmed after a federal judge rejected the commission’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.

Ripple Labs victory over SEC upheld

Ripple (XRP) victory over the US SEC on July 13 has been upheld, according to a ruling at the District Court on Tuesday, October 3, after Federal Judge Analisa Torres rejected the financial watchdog’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.

Based on the report, Judge Torres based her decision on the agency failing to meet three criteria under the legal standard, “its burden under the law to show that there were controlling question of law, and that there are substantial grounds for differences of opinion.”

The parties have been asked to submit any motions in limine by December 4 as well as all required pretrial filings, and any oppositions to any motions in limine by December 18, 2023. Before the final pretrial conference in 2024, counsel for both parties, along with the parties themselves, shall meet in person for at least one hour to discuss settlement of the matter.

While the decision caught many off guard, Ripple price reacted with a 7% rise. Nevertheless, the resounding victory for the XRP community does not shut the door completely for the SEC. This is because the commission can still appeal after the trial, set for April 2024, where the court will be addressing other case-related issues that require resolution.

As it turns out, Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton believes this was an easy prediction compared to the ongoing rebuttal between Coinbase and the SEC.

Before the SEC filed its opposition to Coinbase’s Motion to Dismiss, I placed the odds of Coinbase winning at 40% - an extraordinarily high percentage for victory on a Motion to Dismiss. Normally, the odds would be no higher than 10%. After reading the SEC Opposition, the odds… https://t.co/3iTc6uD1lT — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) October 4, 2023

I confidently predicted the Ripple XRP summary judgment on live TV…and I practically guaranteed Judge Torres would deny the SEC’s request for an interlocutory appeal. I honestly thought those were straightforward calls. But this Coinbase decision is harder to handicap, and I’m trying not to psych myself up too much (and then be disappointed) but I believe Judge Failla could hand down the biggest loss to the SEC to date.

The SEC has been mopped several times in court, with the latest order allowing the Judge to explain parts of her ruling even better. This could make an appeal that much harder for the SEC to win. FXStreet team will bring you an update on the matter once it unfolds.