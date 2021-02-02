Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin swings toward $40,000, teasing another crypto bull run

- Bitcoin restarts the uptrend after crossing above the critical barrier at $34,000.
- Ethereum price is poised for a 27% move if the ascending triangle resistance is broken.
- Ripple bulls fight for control following a sharp fall from the new yearly high at $0.75.
The cryptocurrency market green after a small correction, at least for selected cryptocurrencies. For instance, Bitcoin is currently trading above $35,000 after a steady but gradual rise from the support at $32,000.
Ethereum is up a swooping 9% on the day after reclaiming the ground above $1,400. Similarly, Cardano has exploded 18% to trade at $0.41. Selected tokens in the decentralized finance sector like SushiSwap are performing incredibly well. On the other hand, Ripple leads among the daily losers, incurring more than 40% in losses.
Bitcoin rebounds towards $40,000
Bitcoin was stuck under the 200 Simple Moving Average since it bounced back from the support at $32,000. However, as discussed on Monday, a daily close above $34,000 and price action past the 200 SMA would boost the largest cryptocurrency towards $40,000.
At the moment, all eyes are focusing on the next hurdle at $36,000. Note that a consistent price rise would encourage more investors to join the market as buyers increase their positions. If enough tailwind is created behind BTC, a final leg to $40,000 will likely materialize.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence supports the bullish narrative. Buying pressure is bound to increase if the MACD line (blue) increases the divergence above the signal line.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Realize that failure to close the day above $36,000 would result in a rise in overhead pressure. The gains accrued on the day would be erased, leaving the tentative support at the 200 SMA and $34,000 in jeopardy. Further down, losses are likely to retest the recent anchor at $32,000.
Ethereum prepares for massive upswing to $1,850
Ethereum is back to trading between $1,400 and the record high at $1,481. On the downside, immense support has been established at $1,300, highlighted by the 100 SMA. Another essential support zone that has been critical to the ongoing recovery is the 200 SMA at $1,200.
All eyes are focused on trading above $1,500. The move will be validated with a breakout above the x-axis of the ascending triangle. Usually, a break above this triangle results in significant price action, with an exact target.
The target is measured from the triangle's highest point to its lowest point. Thus, the pattern is implying that Ethereum could soon rally to $1,850.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that Ethereum will fail to complete the breakout if the x-axis hurdle remains put. The pioneer cryptoasset will have to hold above $1,400 to sustain the uptrend. Otherwise, selling pressure may rise, pushing firmly on the support mentioned at $1,300 and $1,200.
Ripple focuses on surviving the massive pump-and-dump
Ripple soared from lower price levels around $0.3 to new yearly highs of $0.75. However, the cryptocurrency corrected sharply, in what we described earlier as a perfect pump-and-dump scenario.
At the time of writing, XRP has embraced support at $0.35, allowing bulls to fight for their space in the market. A daily close above $0.4 may encourage the whales who offloaded their bags to return in anticipation of an upswing toward $1.
Despite the breakdown, the Relative Strength has held ground at the midline. Motion beyond the average level and toward the overbought region would reinforce the bulls' position in the market.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, more losses will come into the picture if Ripple fails to hold above the short-term support at $0.35. The 50 SMA is in line to absorb the selling pressure, but if push comes to shove, XRP may drop to the 100 SMA near $0.3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.