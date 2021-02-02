On-chain metrics reveal buying power ready to flow into Bitcoin for the ultimate push to $50,000

- Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio remains extremely low, suggesting that buying pressure behind BTC is high.
- The supply of BTC on exchanges recently hit a 30-month low, implying that holders are more than traders.
- Bitcoin must close the day above the 200 SMA and $34,000 to sustain and validate the recovery eyeing $50,000.
Bitcoin has made minor progress since the drop from $38,000 to $32,000. However, as discussed on Monday, stablecoins exchange inflow proposes that buying pressure is poised to return to the market, which will eventually catapult Bitcoin to incredible levels, perhaps at $50,000.
Bitcoin on-chain metrics remain strong
Bitcoin is relatively stable despite the drop from $38,000. Realize, the pioneer cryptocurrency kicked off last week’s trading above $32,000 and ended the week above $33,000. Currently, Bitcoin is trading above $34,000 amid the persistent push from the bullish camp.
Glassnode, a prominent on-chain analysis platform, brings to light the insistent decrease in Bitcoin’s Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR). The drop has been significant in 2021 despite the large volume of stablecoins being minted.
Understanding the Stablecoin Supply Ratio
The metric refers to the ratio calculated between the supply of BTC and the stablecoins supply. This recent article explained how stablecoins maintain their stability while shunning volatility.
The ratio is expressed in BTC or sometimes in the Bitcoin market cap or the stablecoin market cap. The stablecoins currently used in the computation include USDT, TUSD, USDC, PAX, GUSD, DAI, SAI, and BUSD.
It is worth noting that a low SSR ratio implies that the prevailing stablecoin supply yields more “buying power” for purchasing BTC. One can think of this ratio as a proxy for supply and demand mechanics regarding BTC and USD.
Similarly, when Bitcoin price is high, less of the stablecoin supply is utilized in buying BTC; hence it hinders further upward movement. On the flip side, a high SSR suggests that fiat has the low buying power to push Bitcoin higher, culminating in increased selling pressure.
Bitcoin SSR chart
The current SSR is extremely low despite high Bitcoin prices. This figure shows that the market is quite bullish for Bitcoin mainly because as more and more stablecoins are minted, they are deposited on exchanges. The deposits create liquidity that is currently being used to purchase more Bitcoin.
Bitcoin SSR chart by Glassnode
Bitcoin balance in exchange wallets drops significantly
The Bitcoin supply kept in cryptocurrency exchange wallets has decreased to a 30 month low, which is also a bullish signal. Glassnode updates the data from available exchange wallets frequently.
As this supply falls, it shows that Bitcoin is getting more and more holders as traders diminish. If demand for Bitcoin continues to rise amid the supply bottleneck, the price will eventually rally to higher levels.
Bitcoin supply in exchange wallets
Bitcoin on the verge of another breakout
The 4-hour chart shows Bitcoin making its way above $34,000 after bouncing off the 100 Simple Moving Average Support. Meanwhile, the 200 SMA is the ultimate test for the strength of the uptrend.
A break above the short term resistance would leave BTC with open-air to soar to highs around $36,000 before the bullish leg to $38,000, and $40,000 is formulated. Another bullish indicator would be the Moving Average Convergence Divergence, whereby the MACD line (blue) will confirm the breakout on crossing above the signal line.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence'
Bitcoin will resume the downtrend if the near term hurdle at the 200 SMA remains unshaken. In addition to BTC failing to close the day above $34,000, overhead pressure will soar on the immediate support at the 100 SMA.
The bearish leg is likely to head back to $32,000, mostly if the 50 SMA support does nothing to halt the losses. If Bitcoin slips to $30,000 again, a Pandora box might be opened, leading to losses toward $25,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.