Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins rescued as BTC acts on CPI data

Bitcoin price could achieve a market structure change toward further upside if BTC holds stable above $65,500.

Ethereum defends $2,900, but 26% upside potential will only be activated after breaching $3,212.

Ripple price’s RSI must record a stable higher high above mean level of 50 for XRP to become attractive.

Bitcoin (BTC) price rescued altcoins on Wednesday following US inflation data, which was measured by determining change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Like the core CPI, the CPI came in cooler than previous months at 3.4%.

❖ U.S CPI (MOM) (APR) ACTUAL: 0.3% VS 0.4% PREVIOUS; EST 0.4%



❖ U.S CPI (YOY) (APR) ACTUAL: 3.4% VS 3.5% PREVIOUS; EST 3.4%



❖ U.S CORE CPI (MOM) (APR) ACTUAL: 0.3% VS 0.4% PREVIOUS; EST 0.3%



❖ U.S CORE CPI (YOY) (APR) ACTUAL: 3.6% VS 3.8% PREVIOUS; EST 3.6% — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 15, 2024

Markets like this so far with yields falling as well as the US Dollar (USD). Cryptocurrency assets moved higher, which means the data release was a much-needed catalyst.

Bitcoin price is a fraction away from market structure change

Bitcoin price is trading with a bullish bias, gliding along an ascending trendline with higher highs. After a sequence of lower highs, BTC could change the market structure if it manages a stable close above the $65,500 resistance level.

This is likely, provided BTC holders keep their profit appetite in check and buyer momentum increases. The higher lows on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) show a growing bullish trend. Traders looking to enter long positions for BTC may consider waiting for a higher reading on the RSI.

A stable close above $65,500 on the one-day time frame would encourage more buy orders, with the ensuing buying pressure sending Bitcoin price to $70,000. Beyond this level, BTC would have a chance at taking back the $73,777 peak. Notably, the DXY Compare indicator is also dropping, which has often displayed a countercurrent flow against BTC price.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, if traders book profits for the Wednesday god candle, Bitcoin price could drop. A slip below $63,354 would spook panic sellers like it did on two recent occasions, May 9 and 13, where BTC was rejected from the aforementioned level.

In a dire case, Bitcoin price could descend below the ascending trendline and ultimately fall below the $60,630 support level. Below this level, BTC could roll over to $58,000, or worse, $56,552, levels last tested on May 1.

$3,212 level is critical for Ethereum price’s upside potential

Ethereum price is attempting to reclaim ground above the ascending trendline after a slip below on Tuesday. The governing chart pattern is a falling wedge, which is a bullish reversal technical formation. For the 26% target objective to be realized, however, ETH must manage a candlestick close above $3,212.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, increased seller momentum could see Ethereum price drop. If the slump extends to close below $2,781, it would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Notably, the RSI continues to chop sideways with equal lows as it remains subdued below the mean level of 50. This shows the bears still have the upper hand.

XRP bulls sitting on their hands

Ripple price remains range-bound as XRP bulls continue to sit on their hands. This is seen with the RSI stuck below the mean level of 50 since April 11. If the RSI records a higher high within the upper segment of the range, Ripple price could extend the climb.

In the meantime, Ripple price is likely to consolidate along the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of $0.4952, with the horizontal chop likely to continue.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, enhanced profit-booking could see Ripple price wipe out the ground covered, slipping below $0.4952. In a dire case, XRP price could extend the fall to $0.4500, or worse, extend a leg down to $0.4188, levels last tested on April 13.

