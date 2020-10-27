Top 3 Gainers: COMP, UNI, and CEL jump 5% in the past 24 hours, potentially rising higher

- The entire crypto market had a notable mini-bull rally in the past 24 hours.
- Top gainers include COMP, UNI, and CEL, which all jumped by more than 5% and targeting further bullish action.
The cryptocurrency market gained around $14 billion in market capitalization in the past 24 hours and more than $41 billion this week. Although Bitcoin is leading the way, many altcoins are rising even faster.
COMP targeting $150 as the next stop
COMP was bounded inside a descending parallel channel on the daily chart. Bulls finally managed to break out of the pattern with a 16% price spike above the resistance level at $100. The MACD is bullish and gaining strength.
COMP/USD daily chart
Compound seems to be facing very little opposition to the upside. The next potential price target is $128 where the 50-SMA stands, a longer-term price point would be $150 at the 100-SMA on the daily chart.
Bears looking for a failure to close above $100
Despite the bullish breakout, if COMP can’t close above $100 by the end of the day, it will be considered a fakeout, a significant bearish sign. The digital asset can easily slip towards $80, the lower trendline of the descending parallel channel.
Uniswap gains momentum after forming a double bottom
On October 26, UNI bulls managed to defend a low of $2.47 established on October 7. In the past 24 hours, the price has risen by 7% which is a good continuation move after the rebound. The MACD remains bullish and it’s gaining some strength.
UNI/USD 1-day chart / 3-day chart
On the 3-day chart, the TD sequential indicator presented a buy signal on October 24. The current bounce is trying to validate the signal. A potential price target for UNI would be the high of $3.65.
The $2.7 support level needs to hold for UNI to avoid further downside pressure
Nonetheless, the critical support level and double bottom at $2.7 remains the most important point in the short-term. A bearish breakout below this point can easily drive the price of UNI towards the psychological level at $2.
Celsius on the verge of another major price move
The digital asset had a 10% price increase in the past 24 hours but it’s still on the verge of another massive price move. On the daily chart, the Bollinger Bands are squeezed significantly, indicating that a breakout is bound to happen soon.
CEL/USD daily chart
The resistance level at $1.38 coincides with the upper Bollinger band and represents the most critical point to beat for the bulls. A breakout above this level can drive the price of CEL towards a new high at $1.6.
Rejection from $1.38 would shift the odds in favor of the bears
On the other hand, rejection from the critical resistance level at $1.38 can push the price of CEL down to the middle Bollinger band at $1.28 and as low as the lower trendline at $1.17 in the longer-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
