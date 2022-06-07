Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth

- Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month.
- Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator.
- XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
Bitcoin price traps bullish traders once again
Bitcoin price saw a false breakout on Monday as the price optimistically rose above $31,500, only to be furiously rejected by the bears shortly after. FXStreet’s very own analyst Akash Grimath warned of the potential fake-out on his Twitter account while dually forecasting a 5-1 trade setup for the bears.
Twitter:@Mangyek0
Bitcoin price fell within hours of the bearish forecast issued by Akash and now trades again at $29,849. Such a devastating liquidity trap can only spell for more declines as retail traders are likely to capitulate after the first day of trading. BTC price will likely test the patience of all bullish traders in the market, do not be surprised if the lows at $26,750 are breached.
Invalidation for the bearish thesis is a breach above $31,500. If $31,500 is breached, expect $34,000 as the next probable target resulting in a 15% increase from the current Bitcoin price.
BTC/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Ethereum price is poised for failure
Ethereum is setting up for a devastating plummet into the $1,300 price level. The coiling-like pattern accompanied by the Volume Profile indicator shows significant bearish involvement. The bulls are likely to throw in the towel early as they may have bought the previous lows on May 28 at $1,700. Traders unaware of the bearish demonstration should consider adjusting any open positions to a potential 30% decline.
Ethereum price is deemed a high-risk asset until lower targets are reached. Invalidation for the bearish thesis is a breach above the triangle’s origin point at $2,179. If $2,179 is breached, expect more gains into $2,400, resulting in a 35% increase from the current Ethereum price.
ETH/USDT 3-Hour Chart
XRP targets $0.30
XRP price forecasts a 25% decline to $0.30 in the coming days. The wedging-like pattern will likely be the catalyst before the next volatile trend change occurs. The lack of bullish involvement within the pattern could be indicative of smart money’s unwillingness to negotiate at the current $0.39 level.
XRP price has seen better days and could be too risky to trade at the current time. In fact, the crypto markets' consistent failure over the last ten weeks provokes crypto advocates’ core idea of decentralization as nearly all cryptos seem to be highly correlated and respondent to Bitcoin, Nasdaq 100 and geopolitical news events.
Nonetheless, risky traders should wait for a breach below $0.365 before entering on the short side. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.42. If $0.42 is breached, expect a 25% rally in the other direction towards $0.51.
XRP/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This no-trade zone can get you rekt trading Ethereum price
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.
Where Solana price will go next after erasing Monday’s gains
Solana (SOL) price was in a pennant formation for most of May, but the pattern has shifted towards a bearish triangle as a support line has seen three tests already and pressure mounts with the dollar weighing in.
Terra's Do Kwon caught lying about 42 million LUNA shadow wallet
A whistleblower from the Terra community forum, FatManTerra, has unearthed Do Kwon's 42 million LUNA tokens, hidden in a shadow wallet. According to FatManTerra, the CEO of Terraform Labs kept lying to the community by assuring that the new Terra chain would be community-owned.
SEC v. Ripple: Court orders a conference call on Hinman's 2018 emails and notes
The US SEC has taken several positions against the payments giant throughout the regulator's litigation against Ripple. The information previously protected as privileged in Hinman's emails is now available publicly.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.