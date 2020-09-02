Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Market suffers the after-effects of a bull trap – Confluence Detector

Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin

  • Open: $11,923,78 
  • Current Price: $11,396

BTC/USD sits on top of the $11,350 support line. This line is highlighted by the weekly Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, monthly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and daily Pivot Point one support-two.

The stack of resistance between $11,550 to $11,650 has the daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-day Previous Low and weekly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

  • Open:  $475.57
  • Current Price: $439.40

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have a healthy support level at $402, which has the one-week and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% and 38.2% retracement levels.

Ripple 

  • Open: $0.2953
  • Current Price: $0.2759

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $00.28 and $0.2935. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one resistance-one and Previous Week high. On the downside, the $0.2565 has the weekly Pivot Point one support-one and the Previous Week low. 

Did we fall for a proper bull trap?

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all suffered greatly following positive starts this Wednesday. It definitely looks like the top 3 coins were used as a lure to bring in more buyers before they were unceremoniously dumped.
 

BTC/USD got rejected from $12,000 after Bithumb gets raided by police

Bitcoin is facing a lot of selling pressure after another rejection from the crucial $12,000 level and the recent news from Korea. Bithumb, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country is facing fraud charges and its headquarters have been seized by police. 

Vitalik Buterin explains high ETH fees

Ethereum (ETH) hit the multi-year high at $488 on September 1 and retreated to $461 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has lost over 1.2% since the start of the day.

TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over

TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1.

LINK/USD flashing sell signals

Chainlink is holding firmly above a confluence formed by the 200 SMA in the 1-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high of $17.74 to a swing low $13.49. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report

After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600. 

