Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Market suffers the after-effects of a bull trap – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,923,78
- Current Price: $11,396
BTC/USD sits on top of the $11,350 support line. This line is highlighted by the weekly Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, monthly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and daily Pivot Point one support-two.
The stack of resistance between $11,550 to $11,650 has the daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-day Previous Low and weekly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $475.57
- Current Price: $439.40
ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have a healthy support level at $402, which has the one-week and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% and 38.2% retracement levels.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2953
- Current Price: $0.2759
XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels at $00.28 and $0.2935. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, while the latter has the weekly Pivot Point one resistance-one and Previous Week high. On the downside, the $0.2565 has the weekly Pivot Point one support-one and the Previous Week low.
Did we fall for a proper bull trap?
1) Yesterday appears to have been a clear-cut demonstration of a bull trap, as #altcoin #FOMO'ers were faked by a market-wide pump and dump. In the past 24 hours, though, the top 100 projects averaged a drop of -8.3% with only 9 of 100 in the green. $KSM (+10.2%) and $SRM (+7.2%) pic.twitter.com/SLD7ko528H— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 2, 2020
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all suffered greatly following positive starts this Wednesday. It definitely looks like the top 3 coins were used as a lure to bring in more buyers before they were unceremoniously dumped.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
