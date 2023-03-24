Top 3 airdrops for 2023 after Arbitrum's successful ARB token airdrop

Share:

In Ethereum Layer 2 networks’ largest airdrop Arbitrum ARB users claimed nearly 75% and made massive profits.

Post a successful ARB token airdrop, market participants look forward to zkSync, Starknet and ScrollZKP.

Crypto traders gear up for the airdrops by increasing their on-chain footprint on the protocols.

Ethereum Layer 2 networks’ largest airdrop offered users the opportunity to book profits after selling ARB on DEX and CEX. However, for those who missed the largest on-chain event in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem, there are three key airdrops to look forward to.

Experts on crypto Twitter have shared steps and guidance on how one can be eligible for the zkSync (ZKS), Starknet (STRK) and ScrollZKP (SCROLL) airdrops.

Also read: Analysts turn to Ethereum rivals hunting for next altcoin with 2x gains

Upcoming airdrops to gear up for in 2023

Arbitrum airdrop’s success has crypto market participants airdrop farming. Traders and investors are looking for the next airdrop of 2023. While there are many, find the list of the top three below:

zkSync (ZKS)

Starknet (STRK)

ScrollZKP (SCROLL)

@MingoAirdrop, a professional airdrop farmer on crypto Twitter laid out the process for users to qualify for the zkSync airdrop. The zkSync team has raised $458 million and confirmed the zkSync token earlier in 2023.

The airdrop farmer recommends that users bridge to zkSync and prepare for the mainnet that is set to go live soon. The team recently rolled out their project on the Goerli testnet. Check the tweet thread below for the step-by-step process.

1/ Bridge to ZkSync



Curently, the best way to bridge to ZkSync is to use Orbiter



https://t.co/Zuof4bVL7l



Once ZkSync Era Mainnet is live, you will be able to bridge from the official ZkSync bridge to maximize your chances — Mingo Airdrop (@MingoAirdrop) March 21, 2023

In the case of Arbitrum, the ecosystem’s tokens started rallying in the weeks leading up to the ARB token airdrop. In similar fashion, the airdrop farmer urges traders to checkout the projects in the zkSync ecosystem.

With zkSync Era Mainnet and $ZKS airdrop coming, there are some projects that we must keep an eye on



One of them is @Goal3_xyz, with their innovative lockdrop system



Here is a thread explaining what is lockdrop and how you can benefit from it — Mingo Airdrop (@MingoAirdrop) March 24, 2023

StarkWare, the team behind Starknet announced on March 22 that the project’s alpha v0.11.0 is going to mainnet soon. The team asks users to ensure that their Starknet wallet accounts are properly upgraded to support the latest version.

Regular Reminder:



Starknet alpha v0.11.0 is coming soon to Mainnet! ⏰



Make sure your Starknet wallet accounts are properly upgraded to support the latest version. — StarkWare (@StarkWareLtd) March 22, 2023

@NDIDI_GRAM, airdrop farmer and analyst on crypto Twitter shared the following process for users to increase their on-chain footprint and make themselves eligible for the upcoming STRK airdrop.

Starkware Raised A Total Of $282.5M In Funding, Pushing Its Valuation To $8B



Starknet Is Scheduled To Go Fully Mainnet Soon As Announced By The Team & Also First Stage Of Governance Went Live Last Week



This Thread Would Cover Necessary Interactions For Possible $STRK Airdrop https://t.co/OeCKLKapz1 — HEADBOY (,) (@NDIDI_GRAM) March 22, 2023

Scroll is a zkEVM-based zero-knowledge rollup on the Ethereum blockchain. This project enables native compatibility for existing ETH applications and tools and has found utility in the community of developers.

@rektfencer, a crypto analyst outlines the procedure to gear up for the SCROLL airdrop ahead of its announcement. The expert has outlined the process for bridging Ethereum from the Goerli testnet to Scroll’s alpha testnet and the deployment of a smart contract.