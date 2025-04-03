XRP Price Prediction: Bearish technicals, on-chain indicators signal 68% potential crash

- XRP faces increasing bearish sentiment from macro, micro and fundamental factors in April.
- Weak on-chain indicators ranging from network growth, total supply and active addresses reinforce an impending crash.
- A descending triangle pattern puts $2 support in focus as global markets battle Donald Trump’s tariff uncertainty.
- XRP could rebound from the 200-day EMA, increasing the chances of reclaiming the mid-term $2.5 target.
Ripple (XRP) price slightly recovers and trades near $2.04 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 5.38% decline the previous day as investors across global markets digest US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs. Although the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs appear largely priced in, major digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP struggle to sustain key support levels. Weak on-chain metrics coupled with growing uncertainty at the global stage could cause XRP to slide lower, below the $2 support, not to mention a glaring 68% crash to $0.62.
Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs trigger $19M in liquidations
XRP extended the correction, testing $2 support on Thursday while causing $3.94 million in long and short liquidations in the last 24 hours, per Coinglass data. A total of $2.94 million in long positions was forcibly closed in addition to $993k in shorts.
XRP derivatives liquidation
Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs start at a 10% baseline charged on every country exporting goods to the US. However, individual countries like China, India and the European Union will pay half the intended reciprocal tariffs.
“We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us, so the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal,” Trump said on Wednesday. “I could have done that, I guess, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries, and we didn’t want to do that.”
The cryptocurrency market responded by slashing 3% in value to $2.77 trillion amid widespread single-digit declines. All the top ten coins except stablecoins USDT and USDC are in the red.
Weak on-chain indicators plague XRP
The XRP rally in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 surpassed 500%, touching $3.4. The upswing piggybacked on several factors, including the run-up to the US elections in November 2024 and the inauguration on January 20, 2025, which paved the way for a crypto-friendly regime. Moreover, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped the four-year case against Ripple in March.
Despite Trump’s commitment to restoring faith in regulatory institutions, which had long ropped the industry in long court battles, the trade war started by the US continues to limit its positive impact.
Santiment’s Network Growth metric sustains a downward trend, reaching 42 on Thursday from 514 addresses in February, as shown in the chart below. This marks another wave of negative sentiment on the cross-border payments token. As an indicator of user adoption, the Network Growth metric tracks the number of new blockchain addresses joining the protocol.
Network growth metric
Similarly, the number of active addresses in the last 30 days declined from a peak of 10,200 in January to the current 4,388. A sustained decrease in the number of addresses actively transacting on the network suggests a risk-off sentiment, hence the subsequent drop in XRP price.
Active addresses chart
The significant increase in the total supply of XRP, per Santiment on-chain data, can be interpreted as a key pain point, reducing the chances of recovery. Ripple has consistently been questioned about its monthly release of new tokens from the escrow account, an operation some people call dumping. As observed in the chart, as supply soars, XRP value declines.
Total supply metric
XRP on the cups of a 68% drop
XRP is retesting $2 support amid persistent sell-off from traders seeking to reduce exposure to crypto assets amid rising global trade uncertainty as Trump enacts reciprocal tariffs. Importantly, a descending triangle on the daily chart signals a potential 68% drop to $0.62 if the immediate $2 support level breaks.
Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlight a stronger bearish grip on XRP. The RSI at 38 could sweep into the oversold region, while a bearish divergence in the MACD encourages traders to favor short positions over long positions.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Traders must watch the 200-day support at $1.93, which could invalidate the downtrend and set XRP on a new recovery path. Key recovery indicators include bulls holding onto the $2 support, the RSI moving above 50, and the MACD sending a buy signal as histograms turn green. XRP’s upside targets are $2.50 and $3.00 in the mid-term and long-term, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EOS 22% pump steals the show unveiling Vaulta’s web3 banking ecosystem
EOS, the token behind the recently rebranded Vaulta network, has increased by a staggering 22% in the last 24 hours.
Curve DAO Price Forecast: CRV bulls could aim for double-digit gains above key resistance
Curve DAO (CRV) price is in the green, up 8%, trading above $0.53 on Thursday after rallying nearly 15% so far this week.
Bitcoin price reacts as Gold sets fresh record highs after Trump’s reciprocal tariffs announcement
Bitcoin price plunges towards $82,000 as Gold soars past $3,150 after US President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Israel and UK, triggering global markets turbulence.
Bitcoin and top altcoins slide as Trump kicks off reciprocal tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) and the entire crypto market saw a quick correction on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcements based on half of each country's respective rates.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.