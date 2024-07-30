- Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution, collected nearly $45 million in revenue per recent data.
- Layer 2 chain surpassed $720 million in total value of crypto assets locked in the Optimism ecosystem.
- OP extends gains by nearly 2% on Tuesday, eyes $2 target.
Optimism (OP), an Ethereum scaling solution has generated 14,300 Ether worth nearly $45 million. The Optimism Collective has generated the revenue from sequencer fees or the fees generated when a transaction is executed on the chain.
DeFiLlama data shows the total value of assets locked in Optimism crossed $720.50 million early on Tuesday.
Optimism extends gains with recent developments
Optimism rallied nearly 2% early on Tuesday. The Layer 2 Ethereum scaling token trades at $1.638 at the time of writing. Ryan Wyatt of the Optimism collective noted that the chain has generated 14,300 Ether in revenue from transactions executed in its network.
There are a total of 26 Optimism Stack Chains sharing their revenue.
Optimism is the Superchain— Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) July 30, 2024
To date, the Optimism Collective has generated 14.3K ETH in revenue from the sequencer fees that OP Stack chains in the Superchain!
There are 26 OP Stack Chains in the Superchain sharing revenue today, with more on the way pic.twitter.com/rdes8x1eoF
The Layer 2 chain has over $720 million in cryptocurrencies locked, meaning traders trust the chain and its transparency.
TVL of Optimism
OP could rally to its $2 target, extending gains by 22.6%. Optimism faces resistance at $1.815 and $1.822, a multi-month resistance level. OP could find support in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $1.532 and $1.581.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a momentum indicator, shows that OP could retreat to a support level and collect liquidity before rallying toward its target.
OP/USDT daily chart
OP could find support at the $1.222 level, the July 5 low, in the event of a correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin finds rejection around the $70,000 level
Bitcoin price struggles to break through the $70,000 threshold, while Ethereum and Ripple are maintaining stability at their daily support levels, suggesting a potential rally could be on the horizon.
Ethereum slips in key metric, falls to fifth position
Ethereum ETFs launch has attracted increased investors’ interest to Layer 1 protocols. Ethereum falls to number five among top fee generating protocols. Ethereum may continue trading horizontally until Grayscale ETHE outflows cool.
Ripple gears for showdown with SEC, final ruling in lawsuit likely this week
Ripple lawsuit brought by the SEC could end in July 2024. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for updates on settlement or a final ruling by Judge Analisa Torres. Ripple’s partial victory in July 2023 cemented XRP’s status as a non-security.
Crypto investment products continue net inflows run despite week of mixed sentiment
Digital asset products recorded net inflows of $245 million last week, sliding from $1.35 billion after a week of mixed sentiment. Meanwhile, the launch of Ethereum ETFs also sparked a surge in digital asset trading volume.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.