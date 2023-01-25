- Bitcoin’s 30-day MVRV has hit early 2021 bull market levels, causing many investors to have unrealized profits.
- On-chain metrics reveal that miners are selling, adding headwinds to the ongoing rally.
- US banks cutting ties with crypto exchanges combined with other developments starting to pile-up.
Bitcoin price has been one of the critical reasons for this recent uptrend in the crypto market. As the rally continues to push some altcoins to hit new highs, investors need to be careful about a sudden market selloff.
Here are three vital signs that point to a U-turn
Unrealized profits go rampant
The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator shows that many cryptocurrencies are overextended. This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased an asset over the past month.
The amount of unrealized profit is directly proportional to the magnitude of the rally. For Bitcoin, the 30-day MVRV has spiked to 27%, denoting that the average profit of all addresses that purchased BTC in the past month.
For ETH, this number peaked at 19.6%, but in the last 24 hours, many investors have already booked profits, resulting in a selloff in Ethereum price from $1,621 to $1,524. In reaction to this, the 30-day MVRV shows that the average profit of all addresses that purchased ETH in the past month has dropped from 19.6% to 7.53%.
BTC, ETH 30-day MVRV
Bitcoin miners remain pragmatic
Bitcoin miners have continued to sell into the rally, which is seen clearly in the Miners’ Position Index (MPI). This indicator is calculated by taking the ratio of the number of miners that are sending their mined coins to exchanges compared to the number of miners that are sending them to other addresses.
A high MPI value indicates that a larger percentage of miners are sending their coins to exchanges, which is generally considered as a bearish signal, indicating that miners are selling their crypto holdings.
The MPI spiked to 3.96 on January 14, when Bitcoin price hit $20,957 and continues to spike, suggesting that miners are not getting in over their heads and are sending their mined BTC to exchange wallets. This move from miners adds headwind to the ongoing rally, leading to a consolidation that could result in a selloff.
BTC MPI
Icing on the cake: “Bad” news piling up
Regulators are clamping down on all things crypto after a serious of unfortunate events in 2021, including major players like Terra, FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC) etc. Additionally, the sticky situation that Grayscale and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), have found themselves is also weighing on the markets.
This sudden but unexpected rally is just that. While profitable as it may have been so far, investors need to be cautious of a sudden U-turn triggered by market events. One recent report is Signature Bank limiting its crypto partners and its users’ minimum buy-in amount to $100,000.
The latest reports indicate that the regulators have seized Sam Bankman-Fried’s $50 million in an obscure Farmington State Bank in rural Washington.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
