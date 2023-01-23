How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?

- Ethereum price shows clear signs of exhaustion as the bearish divergence develops on the daily chart.
- Investors can expect another leg-up to push the smart contract token above $1,679 and tag the $2,000 psychological level.
- A confirmation of the downtrend will occur if ETH slips below the 200-day EMA at $1,509.
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
Ethereum price in a difficult spot
Ethereum price has produced two higher highs on January 17 and 21 after its 38% ascent over the last three weeks. These swing points, standalone, mean nothing, but when viewed with the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) lower highs, it is indicative of the waning momentum.
This non-conformity is termed bearish divergence and hints that the bullish trend is exhausting and that a reversal could be in the works.
However, technicals are not the end-all, be-all in the realm of cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin holds a larger sway over altcoins, even the second largest by market capitalization. Therefore, Ethereum price could trigger another run-up, despite the obvious exhaustion and produce a third higher high while the RSI produces a third lower high. Such a move will retain the bearish divergence but will allow market makers to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above $1,679 and trap the early bears.
Investors should note that during this liquidity hunt, Ethereum price could extend as high as $2,000.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
If Ethereum price does decide to go higher, it is a short-term bullish outlook, running on fumes. This outlook will change if Bitcoin bulls make a strong comeback. In such a case, ETH could continue heading higher.
On the other hand, if Ethereum price slices below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), it will confirm the start of a bearish trend. Such a development will open the path for sellers to take control and knock ETH down to the 50-day and 100-day EMA confluence at $1,361.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How realistic is the Ethereum price target of $2,000?
Ethereum price has been producing higher highs as bulls catch their breath after an explosive rally. This slow movement seems to be setting up for a minor pullback, but depending on Bitcoin price and its liking, things could change drastically.
Weekly Recap: Genesis bankruptcy hearing, hackers promote BAYC, US banks receive billions in loans
The cryptocurrency market has flipped from doom and gloom to a bull run in a matter of three weeks. While 2023 has been exhilarating, platforms that experienced the crypto crunch in 2022 are facing either liquidity issues or closing up shop.
Three reasons why ApeCoin price could rally 30%
ApeCoin price has shown incredible momentum over the last three weeks, which has pushed it beyond three major hurdles. This development will play a crucial role in the price action of APE in the coming weeks.
Dogecoin price could trigger an explosive rally to $0.106 if these conditions are met
Dogecoin price shows a clear sign of bouncing off a stable support level. With the help of the resetting bullish momentum, DOGE could kick-start a quick rally. Dogecoin price has recovered above the selling climax at $0.0705 and rallied 32%.
Bitcoin: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.