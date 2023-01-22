- Crypto lending firm Genesis' bankruptcy hearing is scheduled on January 23.
- Indian cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Twitter handle was reportedly hacked and changed to Bored Ape Yacht Club.
- Silvergate and Signature Bank reportedly receive $13 billion in loans from FHLB.
The cryptocurrency market has flipped from doom and gloom to a bull run in a matter of three weeks. While 2023 has been exhilarating, platforms that experienced the crypto crunch in 2022 are facing either liquidity issues or closing up shop.
Let’s take a quick look at some of the notable events this week.
Genesis bankruptcy hearing on January 23
Crypto lending firm Genesis and two of its other lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital and Genesis Asia Pacific, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday. These three entities have an aggregate of 100,000 creditors. Notably, the firms’ cumulative liabilities range from $1.2 billion to $11 billion dollars.
The official documents further went on to reveal that the first hearing in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Genesis was slated for Jan. 23 at 2:00 PM. Leaving aside Genesis, other prominent names like FTX, Core Scientific, BlockFi, Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital also filed for bankruptcy over the past year.
Also read: Genesis hearing set for January 23 as Digital Currency Group denies involvement in bankruptcy filing
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official Twitter handle hacked
The official Twitter account of the International Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was compromised on Saturday. After successfully hacking the account, the perpetrators changed the display picture and started posting and retweeting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. In addition, they changed the handle’s name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’.
Several people from the community took to Twitter to bring to light the same.
The official Twitter account of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been hacked.— Vishal Kumar (@VishalSports123) January 21, 2023
#RCB pic.twitter.com/3EKMZzUvL8
On Sunday, however, everything seemed to be back on track. The name was re-changed to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the spam tweets were taken down.
Also read: Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Signature and Silvergate borrow ~$13.6 billion
Post the collapse of FTX, a host of crypto banks have noted a surge in withdrawals. To help them tread through this turbulent phase, the US Federal Home Loan Banks System (FHLB) has been lending billions of dollars to two prominent crypto banks. The FHLB, on its part, is a group of 11 US government-sponsored banks. They usually help inject liquidity during periods of distress to foster community investment.
A recent Wall Street Journal report revealed that the agency lent around $10 billion to Signature Bank in Q4 2022. Silvergate was the second bank that asked for the FHLB for funds. It reportedly received at least $3.6 billion. Towards the end of 2022, Silvergate experienced significant deposit outflows. To get the situation under control and maintain cash liquidity, it adopted several measures, including selling debt securities. Thus, in total, the two crypto-related companies ended up borrowing more than $13 billion.
Also read: Here’s how Binance’s $100,000 limit via Signature Bank affects BNB price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.
Stablecoin wars: Tether emerges as retail favorite and Binance’s BUSD witnesses massive growth
Stablecoins have seen a shift in their activity level and general sentiment has fallen alongside prices, despite a spike in demand and utilization. Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization witnessed a decline.
Cardano rally is dead and buried as central bankers scream for Armageddon
Cardano (ADA) price is set to tank over 10% as pressure mounts on a crucial support level that is key to keeping this rally going. Lower highs are generated for a fifth day in a row, revealing a massive squeeze to the downside.
Solana could destroy Ethereum alternatives with its massive surge in activity on the SOL blockchain
Solana, an Ethereum alternative blockchain, has witnessed a spike in the daily active SOL accounts and transactions on its network. The altcoin is working on dissociating itself from the FTX exchange collapse and “Sam coin” narrative.
Bitcoin: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.