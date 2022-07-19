- MATIC is pushing towards the $1 resistance with new development updates in the Polygon ecosystem.
- While MATIC suffered a rapid decline in the first half of 2022 the altcoin quickly recouped its losses, posting 63% gains over the past week.
- Address activity on the MATIC network exploded, showing a divergence from the altcoin’s price trend.
While MATIC witnessed a rapid decline in the first half of 2022, alongside other altcoins, there has since been a spike in on-chain activity on the Polygon network. MATIC has recouped its losses and key metrics on the Polygon network point towards a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend.
MATIC’s big break after months of decline
The Polygon Network and its token MATIC has made headlines because of a spike in development activity, a migration of projects from the Terra ecosystem to Ethereum scaling solution and exploding on-chain metrics. After month’s of decline, MATIC recouped its losses and analysts have set $1 as the bullish target for the altcoin.
The euphoria that surrounded Polygon hit its peak on July 18, when MATIC price hit $0.90. Crypto data intelligence platform Santiment reported that the rally in MATIC price is consistent with its on-chain activity.
Address activity on the Polygon network remained high, and triggered a rally. Initially, there was a buildup in address activity and the metric revealed divergence from the altcoin’s price action. This changed with MATIC's price rally. Following the increase in on-chain activity, MATIC witnessed a break out.
Address activity in the Polygon network
Whale transactions on the MATIC network have increased steadily, this is considered a good sign for holders on the Polygon network. The increase in activity from large wallet investors was reflected by a spike in the altcoin’s social dominance over the past few days.
MATIC Social dominance
Analysts predict continuation of MATIC’s uptrend
BigCheds, a pseudonymous crypto analyst evaluated the MATIC price trend and identified $1.15 and $1.30 as the next two bullish targets for the altcoin.
MATIC-USDT price chart
Analysts at FXStreet identified key price levels in the MATIC price trend. To find out where MATIC is headed next, check this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of an Ethereum price pullback to $1,284
Ethereum price has been on an exponential rally since July 13 and has reached one of two significant levels. A retracement to stable support levels is required before ETH climbs to the next hurdle.
Ripple officially confirms end of Jed McCaleb’s XRP dumping spree
Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb is close to emptying his XRP wallet identified by investors as “Tacostand.” McCaleb’s address holds XRP worth $17 after consistent outflows.
Here is not one but three reasons why Solana price could revisit $25
Solana price shows an interesting outlook that could be interpreted as exhaustion of the bullish regime and the potential start of a bearish reign. Investors can await confirmation or hop on the reversal trend early.
How to trade this buy signal for Shiba Inu price before an explosive move to $0.0000154
Shiba Inu price shows a breakout from a bullish setup, signaling an affinity to climb higher. Moreover, SHIB is in the perfect position to capitalize on the next leg that is likely to result in an explosive move.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.