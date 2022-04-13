SOL, AVAX, MATIC among the biggest holdings in Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's portfolio

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary is a Canadian businessman and entrepreneur bullish on Solana, Avalanche and MATIC.

O'Leary revealed in an interview that 20% of his operating company's portfolio is now in crypto.

Avalanche, Solana, Helium and Ethereum-competitors feature in O'Leary's portfolio; the Shark is bullish on crypto in 2022.

Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank is bullish on crypto, and 20% of his operating companies' portfolio consists of cryptocurrencies. The millionaire holds 32 positions in cryptocurrencies and revealed his bullish outlook on Avalanche, Solana and MATIC.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary holds SOL, AVAX and MATIC

In an interview at Bitcoin Miami, Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian entrepreneur and investor, told Cointelegraph that he has increased his cryptocurrency holdings from 7% to 20% of his overall portfolio. O'Leary revealed a total of 32 positions in cryptocurrencies, of which notable ones are in Solana, Avalanche and MATIC, among other Ethereum competitors.

O'Leary said, "Ethereum is too slow for me as a financial services guy," and he is bullish on the potential of competitors Avalanche and Solana in light of recent updates and the projects' potential.

Of his operating companies' portfolio, 20% is in crypto. O'Leary's relationship with FTX introduced him to Hedera, Polygon, and Helium, besides SOL, AVAX and MATIC. Mr.Wonderful revealed institutions are now keen on crypto investments with progress in the regulatory landscape.

Mr.Wonderful believes it's impossible to know "who's going to win", therefore, he has exposure to various cryptocurrencies and platforms like FTX. He believes cryptocurrency adoption in the US could skyrocket with higher regulatory clarity.

In 2022, O'Leary is looking at higher institutional capital inflow in crypto, regulatory clarity in the US and growth in Ethereum's competitors, Solana and Avalanche.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Solana, Avalanche and MATIC price trends and believe the upside is capped for the Ethereum-killer. Solana price upside is capped between $102 and the $122 resistance level while the altcoin prepares for recovery.