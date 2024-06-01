- Binance Coin price consolidates inside a Bullish Pennant pattern.
- This setup forecasts a nearly 63% rally to $1,005 for BNB.
- A daily candlestick close below $526 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Binance Coin (BNB) price has been in a tight rangebound movement for nearly 11 weeks. With each passing daily candlestick close, BNB gets squeezed more, suggesting a steady decline in volatility. These types of compressive price actions are typically followed by a massive breakout, and that’s what awaits BNB.
Binance Coin price eyes breakout
Binance Coin price shot up 63% between March 6 and 16, setting up a local top at $646. This impressive uptrend, which only took BNB ten days to go from $394 to $646, was followed by a consolidative phase that exists as of Saturday.
Combining the Binance Coin price action from March 6 to June 1 shows the formation of a bullish continuation pattern known as a Bullish Pennant. The aforementioned 63% rally is the flag pole, and the sideways movement that produced lower highs and higher lows is the pennant.
The forecast for this setup is determined by adding the flag pole's height to the breakout point. In Binance Coin’s case, assuming the breakout occurs at $616, the flag pole’s height shows that the Bullish Pennant target for BNB is $1005. This ambitious target is roughly 45% away from the all-time high of $692.90.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
On the contrary, if the market outlook worsens, sending Bitcoin (BTC) price down to $60,000, then it could disrupt the Binance Coin price pattern, leading to a bearish breakout. This move would invalidate the bullish pennant pattern. In such a case, BNB could slide 9% and retest the $526 support level. A daily candlestick close that flips this support into a resistance level, would suggest the potential start of a downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
