These three altcoins outperformed Bitcoin in March and look primed for further gains

- Chiliz price hints at a bearish outlook, but a bounce from critical levels at $ 0.46 or $0.37 could kick-start another bull run.
- Verasity price is consolidating in a bull flag pattern, suggesting a 75% lift-off soon.
- Kelver price also indicates a continuation of its bull rally as it consolidates in a bullish pennant formation.
Bitcoin price stands nowhere near the year-to-date returns of altcoins like Chiliz, Verasity and Kelver. Despite surging 2,260%, 2,880%, and 877%, respectively, these cryptocurrencies indicate a continuation of the parabolic runs soon.
Chiliz price could rally again if these critical levels hold
Chiliz price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, which is a bearish technical formation. This setup forecasts a 47% drop if two demand barriers give in.
The first support that could revive Chiliz’s massive bull run is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.46. If this barrier crumbles, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.26 could provide the buyers enough time to gather steam and push the CHZ price for another bull run.
To invalidate the bearish scenario, the Chiliz price needs to close above $0.58.
CHZ/USDT 6-hour chart
However, if bears triumph, then the target would be $0.26. A breakdown of this level could trigger a 20% retracement to the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.21 on the 6-hour chart.
Verasity price builds steam for 77% upswing
Verasity price surged nearly 340% in four days starting from March 12, forming a flag pole. Soon after hitting a local top at $0.02, the altcoin entered a consolidation that created the flag. During this phase, the VRA price formed a series of lower highs and lower lows, invoking a descending parallel channel.
This setup is a continuation pattern and forecasts a 77% upswing, which is the flag pole’s height added to the breakout point at $0.019. This target puts VRA at $0.034.
VRA/USDT 4-hour chart
In the case of a spike in selling pressure that leads to a decisive close below $0.01, the bullish outlook will be invalidated, kick-starting a descent for the Verasity price. If this comes to pass, VRA could drop 35% to 0.008.
Kelver price primed for a bullish spike
The Kelver price also revealed the formation of a continuation pattern known as a bullish pennant. KLV surged 620% between March 5 and March 11, forming a flag pole. Subsequently, the cryptocurrency consolidated into a pennant, where it created a series of lower highs and higher lows.
This technical formation forecasts an 86% upswing, which is the flag pole’s height added to the breakout point at $0.13. This target places KLV at $0.25.
KLV/USDT 4-hour chart
If the Kelver price slides below the pennant’s lower trend line at $0.10, it will jeopardize the upward trajectory. Here, a spike in bearish pressure could trigger a 37% sell-off to $0.06, which coincides with the 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
