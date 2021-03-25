Chilliz Price Prediction: CHZ breaks bearish, hints at 45% sell-off

- Chilliz price is consolidating inside a descending triangle formation.
- The recent 6-hour candlestick closed below the setup’s base, triggering a 47% crash.
- A decisive close above $0.58 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Chiliz price seems to be leaning toward the sellers as it broke out of a bearish pattern recently.
Chiliz price kickstarts a downtrend
Chiliz price has been forming a series of lower highs since hitting a local top at $0.95, suggesting aggressive sellers. So far, the bulls seem to be defending these minor corrections, which has created a horizontal support level at $0.49.
If trend lines connecting the swing highs and the demand barrier were to be drawn, Chiliz price reveals a descending triangle pattern in play. This setup forecasts a 47% crash to $0.26, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot high and flat support and adding it to the breakout point at $0.49.
The recent 6-hour candlestick has already closed below the flat support, which indicates the start of a downtrend. Interestingly, the target at $0.26 coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Investors need to be wary of the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 6-hour chart at $0.37, which could deter the downtrend.
CHZ/USDT 6-hour chart
The demand barrier at $0.37 could do more than just deter the downtrend. If buyers begin to pile up around this level, a full-blown reversal could occur. However, to invalidate the bearish scenario, bullish momentum needs the Chiliz price to bust through the 50 SMA at $0.58.
In such a case, CHZ could continue its ascent to retest the all-time high at $0.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
