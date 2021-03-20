Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ bulls could face the ax if this critical barrier crumbles

- Chiliz price treads close to a crucial level at $0.50 that could end the 1,680% bull rally soon.
- The Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) extensions A and B hint at a full-blown reversal coming soon.
- A bounce from the inclined demand barrier could kickstart another bull run for CHZ.
Chiliz price has slowed down since March 12 and indicates a reversal could be underway.
Chiliz price needs to defend against a reversal
Chiliz price surged a whopping 1,680% between March 1 and 12. Since its peak at $0.94, CHZ bulls seem to be having trouble keeping the asset afloat. At the time of writing, Chiliz market value was fast-approaching an inclined support line that has sustained this rally in its initial stages.
March 6 was the last time this line was tested by Chiliz price. Now, Chiliz price could retest this barrier around $0.50. Interestingly, this line coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.49.
Hence, a breakdown of this could trigger a full blow correction to the subsequent demand barrier. In this case, Chiliz price could initially drop 40% towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.29, coinciding with the 50 twelve-hour moving average (MA)
If this level fails to hold the sellers, CHZ might head as low as $0.20 at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This move would mean a 77% retracement from its all-time high at $0.94.
Adding credence to the bearish outlook is the MRI indicator, which has printed extensions A and C for the rally that began in mid-March. So, a reversal in the uptrend here seems more than likely.
CHZ/USDT 12-hour chart
While a breakdown of this critical barrier is bearish, a bounce from it could spark a bullish momentum that could allow Chiliz price to retest the all-time high at $0.944.
Sustained or increasing bullish pressure here could ascend CHZ price to $2.14 at the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
