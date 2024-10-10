These crypto tokens have the best chance of recovery: XRP, Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Chainlink

- Crypto trader sentiment is most negative on Chainlink, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP during the recent price slump.
- Assets with the most bearish crowd narratives historically have the best chance of recovery.
- On-chain data from Santiment marks 20 crypto assets where recovery is likely.
Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment tracks the narrative among traders to identify which assets have the best chance of recovery. Typically, the assets that crypto traders have the most negative sentiment towards, have the best chance of recovery.
Chainlink (LINK), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP rank among the top five assets that noted the most negative sentiment among crypto traders.
These five assets could recover from the correction
Analysts at Santiment use weighted sentiment, a metric that combines the social volume of an asset (across X, Reddit, Telegram, 4Chan, and Bitcointalk) and multiplies by the ratio of positive vs. negative comments toward that asset to identify most negative and positive assets after the crypto slump.
Nearly 52% of crypto assets with a market capitalization above $1 billion have a more negative sentiment than their average rates, per on-chain data. Analysts listed 20 cryptocurrencies with the most negative sentiment in a tweet on X.
Chainlink, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP are the assets the crowd has turned the most negative on during this mild crypto slump. Coins with the most bearish crowd narratives historically have the best chance of rising. Here are the 20 best candidates:— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 9, 2024
1) #Chainlink… pic.twitter.com/9NzhjE0F0Z
Top five cryptocurrencies with the most negative sentiment are:
LINK gains less than 1% on Thursday and trades at $10.62 at the time of writing. ETH, BTC, and SOL gain 1.22%, 0.80%, and 0.33%, respectively, on the day. XRP gains nearly 0.50% and trades at $0.5272.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could test $2,395 support amid Vitalik Buterin's Nobel Prize calls
Ethereum is trading at $2,413 on Wednesday as it looks to test the support level near $2,395. The current bearish price outlook could change drastically if Vitalik Buterin surprisingly emerges as an economics Nobel Prize winner on October 14.
US government charges notable crypto companies, individuals for market manipulation and fraud
The US government took legal action against three crypto firms and 15 individuals on Wednesday for market manipulation and fraud, including artificially inflating cryptocurrency prices to make profits.
Bitcoin to reach $80,000: Bitwise, US government give green light for Bitfinex to recover hacked funds
Bitcoin could reach $80,000 by year-end if the market sees no surprises and the upcoming elections do not affect investor sentiment, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan. Meanwhile, the US government considers Bitfinex the sole victim and potential recipient of 119,754 BTC seized from hackers.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stay put as market faces potential supply overhang from Bitfinex and US
Bitcoin price stayed above $62,000 but could face supply overhang from potential transfers of Silk Road and Bitfinex funds. Ethereum and XRP continued consolidating near key price levels. Popular trader Peter Brandt predicts $135,000 Bitcoin price between August/September 2025.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.