Ripple funds note $300,000 inflows, traders digest SEC appeal and push XRP higher

- XRP funds see rise in capital inflows from institutions last week, according to CoinShares digital asset fund flow report.
- SEC appeal and 1 billion token unlock are other key market movers for the altcoin.
- XRP trades at $0.5430, gaining nearly 2% on Monday.
Ripple (XRP) price on Monday is being influenced by the token unlock on October 1, XRP fund flows and sentiment among crypto market participants. XRP gains nearly 2% on the day, the altcoin trades above key support at $0.5200.
Daily Digest Market Movers: XRP funds sees rise in capital inflow
- CoinShares Digital Asset Flows Report shows XRP-based funds received $300,000 in capital inflows last week.
- In the same time frame, the two largest assets by market capitalization noted negative flows: Bitcoin recorded a $159 million in outflows, and Ethereum funds lost $28.9 million.
Fund flows by asset
- The rising capital inflows to XRP is indicative of demand among institutional investors.
- XRP traders are watching the developments in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit appeal against the payment remittance firm.
- The SEC appealed against the final ruling, which imposed a $125 million fine on Ripple for the institutional sale of XRP tokens.
- Another factor influencing the asset is the 1 billion XRP token unlock, part of a scheduled token release by the payment firm. The release of a large volume of XRP tokens during each unlock negatively influences the asset’s price.
Technical analysis: XRP could extend losses by another 7%
Ripple started its multi-month downward trend in July 2023, post the top of $0.9380. The altcoin is likely to extend losses by 7% and sweep liquidity at $0.5026, a key support level for XRP. This level coincides with the September 6 low.
The red histogram bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signal an underlying negative momentum in XRP price.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If there is a daily candlestick close above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.5548, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. XRP could then attempt a recovery to $0.6000, the October 2 high and a psychologically important price level for the altcoin.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.
The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
