Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP gain slightly on Monday, traders prepare for US macro release this week

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin hovers around $63,000 on Monday, a key level for BTC. The asset gains 0.33% on the day. According to data from Farside Investors, BTC ETFs noted $25.6 million in net inflows on Friday.
- The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a metric used to assess the sentiment of crypto market participants, shows a neutral level after “greed” last week.
- Ethereum trades at $2,471, close to the psychologically important $2,500 level for the altcoin.
- XRP sustains above the $0.5200 support and trades at $0.5371 on Monday.
Chart of the day: Dogwifhat (WIF)
Dogwifhat (WIF) ranks among trending crypto tokens that yielded double-digit gains for traders in the last 24 hours, offering 14.57% gains for holders on Binance spot markets during the mentioned time frame.
WIF trades at $2.607 at the time of writing. The meme token could add 13% to its value and rally to the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $2.935 and $3.220, as seen in the WIF/USDT daily chart below.
Conversely, the meme coin could find support at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.376.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line. There is positive momentum underlying the WIF price trend.
WIF/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close below $2.538 could invalidate the bullish thesis. In that case, WIF could sweep liquidity at the lower boundary of the FVG at $2.389.
Market updates
- Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum creator, supported Tornado Cash developer by donating another 100 Ether valued at approximately $240,000 to Roman Storm’s legal defense fund. This is Buterin’s third contribution and amounts to a total donation of 327 Ether.
- The Australian Federal Police (AFP) announced last week that they seized $9.3 million in cryptocurrency linked to organized crime on September 17.
- CoinShares analysts note that Digital asset investment products recorded minor inflows last week. Bitcoin saw minor outflows of $159 million, according to the report.
Industry updates
- Ethereum analyst Anthony Sassano believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents will use crypto in the future, primarily Ethereum (ETH).
I believe that AI agents will be the main onchain users sometime in the near future.— sassal.eth/acc (@sassal0x) October 5, 2024
They will account for 99.99% of all txs happening onchain & they will want to only use the most decentralized & credibly neutral systems/assets as their base money.
That's Ethereum and ETH.
- Tether, the stablecoin project that issues USD Tether (USDT), launched a documentary to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the asset.
Tether Celebrates 10 Years of Global Adoption and Stablecoin Dominance with Over 350 Million Users Worldwidehttps://t.co/FDwdUZf6BZ— Tether (@Tether_to) October 7, 2024
- On-chain data shows that Vitalik Buterin sold 10 billion MOODENG meme coins worth $822,000 for 308 Ether early on Monday. Buterin has consistently sold assets sent to his wallet address.
Vitalik Buterin (@Vitalikbuterin) sold another 10B #MOODENG ($822K) for 308.68 $ETH an hour ago!— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) October 7, 2024
And this time, he sent 260.16 $ETH ($642K) to the charity #Kanro.
Currently, Vitalik Buterin still holds 40B #MOODENG ($7.56M), ~9.51% of the total supply.
Follow @spotonchain for… https://t.co/xMMaeOZacb pic.twitter.com/DocmSXo1VW
