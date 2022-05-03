- Cardano price sees a daily close above $0.789, the low of March.
- ADA Price sees bullish squeeze set to pop towards $0.915 before testing $1.00
- Expect to see a gradual increase with the subdued RSI backing any bullish action.
Cardano (ADA) price regained some ground after its rejection against the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.975 in April. That triggered a 23% downtrend but it looks to be ending as a bullish squeeze with higher lows is set to jump to $1.00, erasing the incurred losses of April. With that move, the 55-day SMA would be breached, signalling a possible end of the downturn since December.
ADA price sees investors coming back, buying the dip
Cardano price did not make it that far low to $0.687, but bulls assessed that ADA price had already devalued enough to start buying into the dip. For the third day in a row, Cardano price is printing higher lows, pushing bears against the low of April 29 at $0.79. With the daily close above $0.789, pressure is mounting and will become intolerable for bears, triggering a sharp move upwards as their stops are run and there is an increased shift to the buy-side.
ADA price will first hit $0.915, a slim historic pivotal level and the monthly pivot level for May. That level will be used as an anchor point going forward before hitting $1.000, and with that, pulling price action up 26% from where ADA price is currently trading. The 55-day SMA will be broken to the upside, which could signal the end of the longer-term downtrend in December of last year.
ADA/USD daily chart
Plenty of tail risks are still overshadowing the cryptocurrency markets, but from a legal corner, dark clouds are forming as well. According to the WallStreet Journal, the SEC announced hiring 20 more investigators and litigators to boost crypto enforcement. If more regulatory crackdowns affect the US market, expect to see interest in cryptocurrencies as an asset class, triggering another drop for Cardano price to $0.687 or even below $0.60 towards the monthly S1 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
