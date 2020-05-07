- The Dutch central bank has issued an ultimatum to crypto service providers in the country to register by May 18.
- Companies failing to do so will be forced to cease their operations.
The Netherlands’ central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), has given a two-week ultimatum for crypto firms in the country to register with the bank. This directive follows the passage of the fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD4) by the Dutch lawmakers.
The bank has instructed crypto exchanges and custodians to register and submit a draft application before the AMDL4 comes into effect on May 18, 2020. The ultimatum is applicable for firms dealing in crypto/fiat trading pairs and exempts firms offering crypto/crypto trading pairs. The DNB noted that the draft applications submitted by the firms would automatically become formal once the government sets the new law in motion.
Crypto firms failing to submit the applications by May 18 will be forced to cease operations. An excerpt from a press release by DNB reads:
If you have not submitted a draft application prior to the entry into force of the law, you cannot make use of the transitional arrangement and you must, therefore, cease your existing activities. If you are active without being subject to the transitional arrangement, this may have an effect on the assessment of your (subsequent) registration application. You will also be in violation and DNB can take enforcement action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
The crypto market starts the European session with generalised increases supported by the excellent performance of Bitcoin. The king of cryptocurrencies can have a run-up today to the next resistance level at $9675 in a first move and continue up to $10450 in the following hours.
XMR/USD jumps above daily SMA200, $63.00 within reach
Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61.
ETH/USD: Ethereal Summit may inspire short-term ETH gains
Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST.
XRP/USD recovery on the way, once it clears daily SMA200
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.