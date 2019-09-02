The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls get ready smash $10,000

- Bitcoin is moving fast towards the critical resistance $10,000.
- Ethereum Classic is the best-performing altcoin with over 7% of gains.
Cryptocurrency market switched to the recovery mode during European hours on Monday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are navigating the green territory as the sentiments are improving rapidly amid increased geopolitical tension and Argentinian foreign currency crisis. The total market capitalization edged to $254 billion, while an average daily trading volume stayed increased to $44 billion; Bitcoin's market dominance is registered at $69.5%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,947, with 3% gains on a day-on-day basis. The first digital asset came close to critical $10,000; however, this barrier remains unbroken so far. A sustainable move above $10,000 will improve the technical picture significantly, though, bulls may have a hard time pushing the price higher.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.6 billion. ETH/USD is changing hands at $173.40. The coin managed to settle above $173.00 handle after a short period of consolidation in $170.—$171.00 range. ETH/USD has gained 1.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ripple's XRP is also creeping higher; however the coin cannot escape the narrow range limited by $0.2500 on the downside and $0.2600 on the upside. The third-largest coin with the current market value of $11.1 billion has gained 1/1% on a day-on-day basis, though the upside momentum seems to be limited.
Read also: Foreign currency crisis in Argentina might have triggered Bitcoin growth
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best-performing coin with over 7% of gains on a day-on-day basis. ETC/USD is changing hands at $6.66. Monero is also doing well with 5% of gains. XMR/USD has settled above $71.00.
Read also: Monero price analysis: XMR/USD retreats from recent high, still above $70.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD upside trend gains momentum - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to clear $9,800 during European hours on Monday. The first digital asset touched the intraday high at $9,838 and retreated to $9,800 by the time of writing. BTC/USD short-term upside trend is gaining traction amid foreign currency crisis in Argentina.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD retreats from recent high, still above $70.00
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4.7% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.2 billion is changing hands at $70.65 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $74.69.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD reignites recovery; upside still capped at $290
Bitcoin Cash among the single-digit gain leaders on Monday. The comes after a correction started yesterday jumped above both the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls get ready smash $10,000
Cryptocurrency market switched to the recovery mode during European hours on Monday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are navigating the green territory as the sentiments are improving rapidly amid increased geopolitical tension and Argentinian foreign currency crisis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.