- Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the area under $8,500.
- Altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours on Monday. Bitcoin and major altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias, staying close to the levels reached in the end for the previous week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is $234 billion, unchanged from this time on Sunday; an average daily trading volume increased to $64 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 65.9%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $8,500, but the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the coin dropped back to $8,467 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. The initial intraday support is created by the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $8,450, follows bt the Asian low of $8,416.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20.0 billion, has settled above $183.00 after a short-lived recovery to $186.46 on November 17. ETH/USD has stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day, though it is 1.2% higher from this time on Sunday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $183.40, while the initial support is created by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour eat $183.00 and SMA50 1-hour at $182.86.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple’s XRP is moving within a tight range, pretty directionless as of lately. The coin has been testing waters below $0.2600 handle since the beginning of Monday, thought breakthrough is yet to be confirmed. XRP/USD is the third digital coin with the current market value of $11.3. The coin is down 1.2% since the beginning of Monday and unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why BTC/USD's $9,000 target is a pipedream? – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin recovery to $9,000 will not be an easy nut to crack based on the current technical picture. Trading above the key resistance between $8,514 and $8,602 will pave the way for action heading to $9,000.
IOTA market update: IOT/USD bulls finally wake up; all eyes set on $0.30
IOTA is among the selected few cryptos in the green. The new bullish action targets a breakout above the descending trendline resistance. IOTA is up a subtle 1.3% on the day from the weekend support at $0.2550.
Cardano immune to bearish sentiments, gains 5% in a week
Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.18 billion, has gained over 5% in the recent seven days and become one of the best-performing coins of the week after NEO (+10%) and Chainlink (+7%).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery stalls under $60, fails to avert the downtrend
Litecoin bulls’ failure to send the price above $60 means that the path of least resistance is still southwards. The weekend session was characterized by a shallow recovery from the most recent support at $56. The minor recovery was aided by the ascending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.