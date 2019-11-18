Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the area under $8,500.

Altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.

The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours on Monday. Bitcoin and major altcoins are mostly range-bound with bearish bias, staying close to the levels reached in the end for the previous week. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is $234 billion, unchanged from this time on Sunday; an average daily trading volume increased to $64 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 65.9%.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $8,500, but the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the coin dropped back to $8,467 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday. The initial intraday support is created by the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $8,450, follows bt the Asian low of $8,416.

BTC/USD, 1-hour chart





Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20.0 billion, has settled above $183.00 after a short-lived recovery to $186.46 on November 17. ETH/USD has stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day, though it is 1.2% higher from this time on Sunday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $183.40, while the initial support is created by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour eat $183.00 and SMA50 1-hour at $182.86.

ETH/USD, 1-hour chart





Ripple’s XRP is moving within a tight range, pretty directionless as of lately. The coin has been testing waters below $0.2600 handle since the beginning of Monday, thought breakthrough is yet to be confirmed. XRP/USD is the third digital coin with the current market value of $11.3. The coin is down 1.2% since the beginning of Monday and unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

XRP/USD, 1-hour chart



