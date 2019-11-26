Thailand set to introduce blockchain tracking for agricultural products

A new project is readying pilot stage for the tracking of agricultural products.

The goal of the project is to improve the traceability and to monitor the quality of the products that are being exported from the country.

Thailand’s government is working on a plan for the introduction of agro blockchain tracking, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy and Office (TPOS).

The new project will be phased in, commencing with farmers and producers in the Surin province.

The Director-General of TPOS Pimchanok Vonkorpon, says the government has already talked to the majority of farmers in the region. Not only that, but more than five thousand agricultural growers have also declared they will participate in the test phase of the project.