Tezos technical analysis: Bears continue to guard $ 1.70/71 area

- Tezos keeps upside bias intact despite brief bullish exhaustion.
- The altcoin outperforms across the top ten dominant digital assets.
The world’s tenth favorite cryptocurrency, Tezos (XTZ/USD), is in the red zone for the third straight session on Sunday, although the selling momentum has weakened over the last hours following a turnaround in the sentiment across the crypto board. The price trades above the 1.6550 level, having posted daily highs at 1.6796 last hour. Amid the latest bounce, the coin is set to book a 12% weekly gain but loses -2.50% over the last 24 hours, with the market capitalization seen at $ 1.10 billion.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
- Tezos trades in a potential falling wedge formation (bullish reversal pattern).
- The coin needs a break above the falling trendline (pattern) resistance at 1.6920 to confirm a breakout, with the next resistance seen at 1.7099 (bearish 50-HMA).
- Hourly RSI has turned flat at midline while upward sloping 100-HMA at 1.6589 cushions the immediate downside.
- The confluence of falling trendline (pattern) support and bullish 200-HMA around 1.5940-1.5845 is the level to beat for the bears.
XTZ/USD daily chart
- Having formed a long-legged doji on Friday, the bulls have turned indecisive, leaving the price in a consolidative mode.
- The coin holds above the 23.6% Fib level of the Oct 24 to Dec 13 relentless rise.
- The daily RSI hovers just under the overbought territory, suggesting further scope for upside.
- Seven-month highs of 1.8401 could be retested in the coming week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Downside opening up towards November lows
The bears take a breather over the last hours, allowing a brief consolidation phase in Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most favorite cryptocurrency, having reached the lowest levels in two-and-a-half weeks at 7,007 in early trading this Sunday. The coin remains vulnerable amid bearish technical set up.
Litecoin technical analysis: Bearish bias intact while below $ 45.50
Litecoin (LTC/USD) is back in the red zone on Saturday after two straight days of tepid bounce. Despite the latest knockdown, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 45 and $ 43.
TRON price prediction: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown
TRON (TRX/USD) stalled its overnight decline and jumped sharply from daily lows of 0.01380 in Sunday’s early trading. Despite the recovery attempts, TRX/USD remains exposed to further downside risks.
Tezos technical analysis: Bears continue to guard $ 1.70/71 area
Tezos (XTZ/USD), is in the red zone for the third straight session on Sunday, although the selling momentum has weakened over the last hours following a turnaround in the sentiment across the crypto board.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.