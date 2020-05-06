- Tezos is trading 0.55% lower despite some of the crypto majors trading higher.
- The price is stuck at the apex of a triangle formation on the hourly chart.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
The hourly Tezos chart below shows a mixture of sentiment as on one hand, the price broke out of the black trendline to the upside and now its finding support at the lower side of the pattern trendline. The apex of the pattern formed at 2.7518 around 4-5 candles ago (at the time of writing) and now the price seems to be stuck between the two extending trendlines. In fairness this could just be a test of the upper trendline it broke at 5 am on Tuesday but we will have to see if the price moves higher here to confirm that theory.
The indicators are also giving a mixed picture as the price broke back below the 200 simple moving average and used it as resistance but the 55 exponential moving average is acting like a support. The relative strength index indicator has broken below the 50 mid-line which is a bearish sign and there is still some room for a move to oversold levels. If the price does move lower from here the two main supports are the orange line at 2.6692 and the purple line just above 2.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. Bitcoin and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
XRP/USD bulls may stop short of daily SMA200
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands marginally above $0.2200 after short-lived move towards the intraday high of $0.2225 during early European hours. The third-largest digital asset has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and 1.65% since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is ready to break from the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is changing hands at $209.76. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $202.14 and gained over 2% since the beginning of the day.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range
Tron is trading at $0.01615 after finding support at the ascending trendline aided by a key support range; $0.0150 - $0.0155. The bulls are aiming for the resistance at $0.0165 amid increasing buying activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.