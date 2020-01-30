Texan digital asset firm switches to Tezos blockchain for real estate funding

Vertalo has clarified that it will be using Tezos Blockchain for its interface and framework options.

The transaction rates per second and the chance to secure the tokens with a proof of stake are the benefits of Tezos blockchain.

Vertalo, a Texas-based digital asset company, will be using Tezos for real estate funding. They will be using the Tezos blockchain for its interface and framework options. Its previous platform, which was built on Ethereum, will still be used in terms of support.

Dave Hendricks, the Vertalo CEO, said that they chose the Tezos blockchain because it has a more flexible smart contract, which could be coded in multiple languages. The transaction rates per second and the chance to secure the tokens with a proof of stake (PoS) network are also some of the added benefits. Real estate funds that are controlled through security tokens using the Tezos Blockchain can pay stake-based dividends on the traditional asset-backed profits.