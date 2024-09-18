- Bitcoin hovers around $60,000 ahead of a key decision by the US Federal Reserve on interest rates.
- Fed Funds futures data projects a 63% chance of the US Federal Reserve cutting rates by 50 basis points.
- On-chain data supports a bullish outlook as BTC’s new whales accumulate while old whales hold still.
Bitcoin (BTC) retraces slightly, trading above $59,000 on Wednesday, as crypto markets brace for the upcoming interest-rate decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to lower interest rates for the first time in more than four years. Even as traders widely anticipate the rate cut, the meeting is surrounded by the uncertainty of how big this cut will be, a key element that could influence BTC prices and crypto markets as a whole.
Bitcoin awaits the Fed’s decision
Bitcoin rose 3.6% to close above $60,000 on Tuesday, just a day before members of the US Federal Reserve decide on interest rates. While BTC gained 5%, stock markets exhibited mixed signals, hovering near previous highs, while Gold dipped more than 0.5% that day.
The main question mark surrounding the Fed decision is if the US central bank will opt for a standard 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut or will go for a large 50 bps reduction.
According to the CME’s Fed watch tool, which tracks the probabilities of changes to the Fed rate as implied by Fed Funds future prices, there is a 63% likelihood of a 50 basis points cut, while the remaining 37% points to a 25 bps trim. The outcome has the potential to move crypto markets.
Interest rates in the US are currently in a target range extending between 5.25% and 5.5%. Economists, investors, and analysts are constantly trying to predict how this level will change in the near future because this is key to determining the economy’s fortunes and, thus the valuation of currencies, stocks, commodities, or cryptocurrencies.
FXStreet Senior Analyst Yohay Elam outlines four scenarios that could happen today and their implications for markets depending on the decision and the message coming from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell:
1) Big cut, confident message: Crypto bullish. In this scenario, Powell gives markets what they want without causing panic. High probability.
2) Small cut, confident message: A whipsaw move is likely, with crypto markets initially falling and later recovering slightly. A 25-bps cut would be disappointing and trigger a knee-jerk reaction. However, confidence in the economy and an open door to cut faster later could cause a reversal. Medium-high probability.
3) Big cut, concerned message: A whipsaw move is likely too, with crypto initially rising and retreating thereafter. A 50-bps cut is good news, but if it comes for the wrong reasons, the picture changes. Worries about an economic recession would sour the market mood. Medium probability.
4) Small cut, concerned message: Crypto down. In this scenario, the Fed begins small but is worried about the economy. Crypto markets would suffer, but they could recover afterwards on hopes of lower rates going forward. Low probability.
Probability chart for rate cut
US Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data recorded a second consecutive day of inflows of $186.80 million on Tuesday. Studying the ETF flow data can be useful for observing institutional investors’ sentiment for Bitcoin. If inflow like this continues, demand for Bitcoin will increase, leading to a price rise. The total Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs have risen to $49.95 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) after a mild decline in early September.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin ETF AUM chart
Looking into CrytpoQuant’s data, the outlook for Bitcoin is bullish. The chart below shows the BTC balances of new and old whales.
New whales (orange line) refer to addresses with a current balance of more than 1,000 BTC and an average UTXO age of less than 155 days. Old whales (yellow) refer to addresses with a current balance of more than 1,000 BTC and an average UTXO age of 155 days or more.
From early September until today, the new Whale BTC balance has increased from 1.52 million to 1.70 million, while the old Whale balance shows no change in the same period. This indicates that new whales accumulate BTC while old wallets still hold it.
Bitcoin new whales and old whales chart
Technical analysis: BTC breaks above the descending trendline
Bitcoin price rose 3.6% on Tuesday and broke above the descending trendline (drawn from multiple high levels from the end of July), which it had failed to close above this trendline last week. However, on Wednesday, it retraces and trades around $59,840 after facing resistance from the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $60,718.
If BTC breaks and closes its 100-day EMA at $60,718, it could first rise to retest its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around $62,000. A successful close above $62,000 could extend an additional rally of 5.5% to retest its daily resistance level at $65,379.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports Bitcoin’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on the daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal. It shows rising green histogram bars above the neutral line zero, also suggesting that Bitcoin’s price could experience upward momentum.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains broadly unchanged and very close to its neutral level, indicating a lack of momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, If BTC closes below the $56,022 daily support level, the bullish thesis will be invalidated. It could decline 3.6% to retest its psychologically important level at $54,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Polygon’s MATIC may have seen a bottom amid underperformance
Polygon MATIC, now known as POL, has been one of the most underperforming cryptocurrencies in the top 100 since the beginning of the year, declining more than 62% year-to-date. However, several key metrics on Wednesday show that its price may have seen a bottom.
SUI rallies as Circle announces the launch of USDC on its network
Layer-1 blockchain Sui has been gaining constant attention following big launches on its network, including the latest launch from USDC issuer Circle. Circle announced its plans to launch its USDC stablecoin on the Sui blockchain on Tuesday. The announcement also included the integration of Circle's CCTP for cross-chain building among developers.
Ethereum could rally 17% amid Bitwise thesis on ETH contrarian bet
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2% on Tuesday as anticipation grows for a 50-basis-point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Meanwhile, Bitwise's weekly memo noted that Ethereum still provides several opportunities and looks like a contrarian bet.
Bitcoin rallies with crypto market on steeper Fed rate cut speculation and Q4 positivity
Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto market saw a brief rally on Tuesday following speculations that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may opt for a 50-basis-point rate cut during its meeting on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.