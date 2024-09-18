Ripple says stablecoin is built with regulatory compliance, XRP down to $0.56

- XRP corrects on Wednesday, down nearly 4% to $0.5644.
- Ripple releases details of its stablecoin, RLUSD, says the asset is geared toward regulatory compliance.
- Ripple mentions Clarity of Payments Stablecoin Act, which if passed could support innovation in the asset class.
Ripple (XRP) shared details of its stablecoin project Ripple USD (RUSD) in a blog published on Tuesday. The cross-border payment remittance firm discusses relevant legislation and plans to support the digital asset economy through RLUSD.
XRP erased nearly 4% value on Wednesday despite that announcement with the coin trading at $0.5644.
Daily digest market movers: XRP corrects even as Ripple discusses RLUSD application, future plans
- Ripple discussed the demand for its stablecoin RLUSD, regulatory compliance, and the regulation that could support innovation in stablecoins and blockchain technology in the US.
Stablecoins combine the speed, security, and efficiency of blockchain with the trust of USD. As cash use declines, more are turning to stablecoins for fast, secure, low-cost payments.— Ripple (@Ripple) September 17, 2024
Get the latest on emerging trends in stablecoin payments: https://t.co/stVjXAjOKQ
- Ripple’s post says stablecoins combine speed, security and efficiency of the blockchain, and it argues the declining use of cash paves way for adoption of stables.
- Ripple is used to offering cross-border payment remittance at low cost, and the launch of RLUSD for stablecoins would assure the same.
- While most cryptocurrencies face the double spend problem, where a token can be spent more than once through an alteration in the blockchain, stablecoins eliminate this challenge and provide a reliable and low-cost alternative to users.
- Ripple CTO David Schwartz said in a recent tweet on X that RLUSD will only ever be available to institutions and compared the asset to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and USD Tether (USDT).
Technical analysis: XRP could lose 9% to sweep low at $0.5188
XRP attempted to break out of its multi-month downward trend on four occasions between July and September 2024 to no avail. XRP remains range-bound between the September 6 low of $0.5026 and the August 7 high of $0.6434.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, reads neutral at 50.
XRP could erase 8.5% of its value and extend losses to the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5188 and $0.5785, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart.
XRP/USDT daily chart
XRP could also rally toward the FVG between $0.5970 and $0.6217, if the asset successfully breaks out of the downward trend.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
