- The mistake was made during a transition from the Bitcoin-based Omni platform to Tron.
- The incident occurred while the Poloniex exchange was conducting a USDT chain swap.
The twitter account “Crypto Whale Alert” tweeted that Tether had minted $5b. Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, replied to the tweet stating that it was a mistake that was made while transitioning from the bitcoin-based Omni platform to Tron.
Ardoino said:
“While preparing the issuance for Omni to Tron swap there have been an issue with the token decimals.”
The Poloniex exchange added to the above statement said:
“This occurred while Poloniex was conducting a USDT chain swap with the help of Tether. An incorrect amount of USDT was accidentally minted, and this has since been resolved to the intended value.”
The accidental minting happened at 17:34 UTC. $500 million of it was burned 4 mins later and then the rest of the $4.5 billion were promptly burned.
Ardoino added:
“Unfortunately we have to play with different toolchains across multiple blochains [sic] and sometimes issues happen. We’re working anyway to prevent this from happening in the future.”
The crypto community was skeptical since the company has a history of shady dealings and underhanded tactics. Some wondered whether this was indeed an honest mistake or not.
The Twitter handle “XRP Research Center” tweeted:
"Oops. We had an issue, but don't worry. We laundered 50M USD and its fixed now."
This might look exaggerated right now, but there's no reason Bitfinex couldn't do this inversely for money laundering purposes.
“Get real!” tweeted:
“$BTC pumped 3% immediately after Tether printed 5B USDT by accident. If you still had any doubt that bots react to USDT prints.”
“ChainLinkGod” tweeted:
"This is why nobody respects tether or bitfinex."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears chopping off chunks of gains – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin staged a recovery from the support formed slightly above $9,800 yesterday. The uptrend continued to break barriers to the upside, finally jumping above $11,000. Lack of enough buying power with increasing selling pressure pushed Bitcoin right back.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls stop short of $0.32, the sell-off resumed
Ripple's XRP slipped below $0.31 handle, but further upside looks limited. The third largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours; however, it is still down over 20% on a week-on-week basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery blocked by $230 handle
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $24.4 billion, has recovered about 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $227.50 by the time of writing.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD still range-bound
Litecoin is dancing in the red just like the other major cryptocurrencies. Having opened the session on Tuesday at $90.40, the digital asset’s value ascended to highs at $91.79 before retracing to the current market value of $89.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.