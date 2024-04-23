- Tether to freeze all wallet addresses linked to the Venezuelan government's oil sales that bypass sanctions.
- The Venezuelan government has been practicing oil sales using Tether for almost six months.
- An X user hints at the Venezuelan government using DAI stablecoin to perform oil transactions.
USDT issuer Tether said on Tuesday that it will freeze all wallet addresses linked to the Venezuelan government's oil sales bypass. The company made this statement after it learned about Venezuela's efforts to continue selling oil outside of the US government's sanctions using the USDT stablecoin.
Read more: USDT launches on TON blockchain as Tether announces US Dollar, Gold-backed tokens
Tether to freeze addresses related to OFAC-sanctioned entities
In a recent report by Cointelegraph, one of Tether's spokespersons said the company does not support payments linked to entities sanctioned by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)-. He said that "Tether respects the OFAC SDN list and is committed to working to ensure sanction addresses are frozen promptly."
This also follows reports that entities engaging in such trades with the country's state-run oil company, PDVSA, had to use intermediary wallets to perform the transactions.
These reports came after the discovery that the Venezuelan government's state-run oil company, PDVSA, had been using stablecoin to carry out its fuel and crude oil deals for nearly six months before the US government approved its licensing in 2023.
Also read: Cryptocurrency as sanction evasion appears limited, but that could change in the future – ING
One report from 2023 links the corruption scandal in the PDVSA to cryptocurrencies after $20 billion of funds in crude oil shipments seemingly disappeared.
Unknown sources claimed that the PDVSA has decided to export crude oil and sell raw materials through USDT stablecoin to avoid having their foreign accounts frozen after the United States reimposed sanctions.
As the news of Tether's move against Venezuela storms the internet, X (formerly Twitter) users have expressed their displeasure over the matter, highlighting that the company's actions may be biased.
Read more: Ethereum continues hinting at rally following reduced long liquidations
One X user hinted that the Venezuelan government is using DAI, a decentralized stablecoin, to perform its oil transactions, considering it isn't controlled by a central entity like USDT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Google, Apple could remove Binance from their app store on Philippines SEC request
The Philippines SEC has requested Google and Apple to remove applications controlled by Binance from their App stores. The exchange’s Philippines-based users are finding the exchange inaccessible to remove their funds.
XRP rallies as Ripple slams SEC for penalties, asks regulator to establish likelihood of future violations
Ripple filed its response to the SEC lawsuit on Monday, arguing that XRP institutional sales before and after the court ruling show no disregard for the law. The firm asks for a civil penalty of no more than $10 million against the $2 billion requested by the SEC.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
PENDLE price soars 10% after Arthur Hayes’ optimism on Pendle derivative exchange
Pendle price is among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market today, posting double-digit gains. Its peers in the altcoin space are not as forthcoming even as the market enjoys bullish sentiment inspired by Bitcoin (BTC) price.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?