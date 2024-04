Telegram announces the integration of the TON blockchain to enable; 1. Ad revenue sharing. 2. Tipping to creators 3. Most exciting, merchant purchase that will allow anyone to sell anything. 4. Usernames can be purchased as NFT’s. 5. They are also tokenizing Emojis!!! HUGE!!!… pic.twitter.com/L14Ek6lf8P

Being the industry’s pioneer for the stablecoin concept, this move solidifies USDT’s position as the most widely adopted stablecoin. For instance, merchant purchases will make it possible for anyone to sell anything because then wallet users would be able to send USDT instantly and without fees to contacts.

Tether has announced the deployment of two tokens: the US Dollar-pegged Tether token (USDT) and Gold-backed digital token (AUXT) on The Open Network (TON). The announcement took place at the Token 2049 in Dubai with Tether, Telegram and The Open Platform CEOs Paolo Ardoino, Pavel Durov and Andrew Rogozov, respectively, in attendance.

Despite heavy rains in Dubai, only likened to what has been seen 75 years ago, Token 2049’s success continues to hit the news as the premier crypto event brings founders and executives of leading Web3 companies and projects together.

