- Appearing at the Token2049 in Dubai, Tether and Telegram CEOs announced launching USDT and XAUT tokens on TON blockchain.
- USDT is the US Dollar-pegged Tether token, while XAUT is the Gold-backed digital token.
- Merchant purchases allow anyone to sell anything as wallet users can send USDT instantly and without fees to contacts.
- This integration is poised to boost activity and liquidity on TON blockchain.
Despite heavy rains in Dubai, only likened to what has been seen 75 years ago, Token 2049’s success continues to hit the news as the premier crypto event brings founders and executives of leading Web3 companies and projects together.
Tether tokens launch on TON blockchain
Tether has announced the deployment of two tokens: the US Dollar-pegged Tether token (USDT) and Gold-backed digital token (AUXT) on The Open Network (TON). The announcement took place at the Token 2049 in Dubai with Tether, Telegram and The Open Platform CEOs Paolo Ardoino, Pavel Durov and Andrew Rogozov, respectively, in attendance.
Live from #Token2049 where Tether CEO @paoloardoino and Telegram CEO @durov announced USD₮ and XAU₮ tokens launching on The Open Network (TON ) pic.twitter.com/xu2wsacbZM— Tether (@Tether_to) April 19, 2024
The deployments will be an enabler for:
- Seamless value transfer
- Increased activity and liquidity on TON blockchain
- Offering users traditional financial system experience
Being the industry’s pioneer for the stablecoin concept, this move solidifies USDT’s position as the most widely adopted stablecoin. For instance, merchant purchases will make it possible for anyone to sell anything because then wallet users would be able to send USDT instantly and without fees to contacts.
Telegram announces the integration of the TON blockchain to enable;— Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) April 19, 2024
1. Ad revenue sharing.
2. Tipping to creators
3. Most exciting, merchant purchase that will allow anyone to sell anything.
4. Usernames can be purchased as NFT’s.
5. They are also tokenizing Emojis!!! HUGE!!!… pic.twitter.com/L14Ek6lf8P
Toncoin (TON) price has not reacted to the news, an action hugely attributed to the broader market lull as traders brace for volatility related to the Bitcoin halving.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC doubles down on TRON's Justin Sun lawsuit dismissing claims over jurisdiction
The SEC says it has jurisdiction to bring Justin Sun to court as he traveled extensively to the US. Sun asked to dismiss the suit, arguing that the SEC was targeting actions taken outside the US.
XRP fails to break past $0.50, posting 20% weekly losses
XRP trades range-bound below $0.50 for a sixth consecutive day, accumulating 20% losses in the last seven days. Ripple is expected to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related opening brief by April 22.
ImmutableX extends recovery despite $69 million IMX token unlock
ImmutableX unlocked 34.19 million IMX tokens worth over $69 million early on Friday. IMX circulating supply increased over 2% following the unlock. The Layer 2 blockchain token’s price added nearly 3% to its value on April 19.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?