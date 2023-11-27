- Tron has overtaken Bitcoin in terrorist financing, according to a report by Reuters.
- Tron is quicker and cheaper than the largest cryptocurrency BTC, terrorists thereby favor TRX.
- Reuters’ analysis of crypto seizures by Israel’s security services since 2021 reveals the shift from Bitcoin to Tron.
Tron (TRX), the token of a blockchain platform with smart contract capabilities, has been identified as the cryptocurrency being used for terror financing. Reuters identified Tron’s increasing relevance among terrorist organizations since 2021 in its latest report.
Also read: Bitcoin price gains might be sustainable with declining stablecoin dominance
Tron overtakes Bitcoin in terror financing
According to a November 27 report by Reuters, Israel’s fight against the funding of an Iran-backed militant group has identified a new front. Israel’s security services have identified the altcoin Tron as an asset being used to make crypto transfers associated with terror groups.
Transactions on Tron are quicker and cheaper in comparison to Bitcoin. TRX has been linked with crypto transfers by terror organizations identified by seven financial crime experts from Israel, the United States, and other countries’ blockchain investigations specialists.
Reuters analyzed crypto seizures by the Israeli security services, starting 2021, and noted there has been a sharp rise in Tron wallets and a decline in Bitcoin wallet seizures, reflecting the emergence of a new trend in terror financing.
Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) froze 143 Tron wallets between July 2021 and October 2023. Reuters believes these wallets are linked with terrorist organizations or used for “severe terror crimes.”
At the time of writing, Tron price is $0.1042 on Binance. The asset yielded nearly 12% gains for holders in the past month. Tron price remained largely unchanged in the past week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
