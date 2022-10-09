- LUNA price is in danger of sliding to $2.00 due to the formation of a falling triangle pattern.
- Terra and Thorchain (in one contract) top the ten chains indexed for the Terra Phoenix airdrop.
- LUNA price will invalidate the expected downtrend to $2.00 if it closes the day above the 100-day SMA.
Terra’s LUNA price is dealing with extreme market indecision on Sunday after pulling back from resistance at $2.60. This downward pressure it faces will likely stretch into the new week. Technical analysis using chart patterns and carefully chosen indicators point to a 15.50% dip to $2.00.
Terra and Thorchain top the Terra Phoenix airdrop
Terra, a cryptocurrency ecosystem powered by LUNA, has announced the successful completion of its Terra Phoenix airdrop. According to the airdrop’s statistics, Terra & Thorchain (in one contract) emerged top, claiming 50.50% of the tokens allocated to it.
Polygon came in the second position with 85,674, representing 20.8% of the network’s allocated tokens. Ethereum closed the top four, claiming 6.90% of the 4,877,832 assigned tokens.
The Terra Phoenix airdrop was designed to redistribute 19,504,909 LUNA tokens from the Community Pool to users who did not get the correct allocation during the Genesis.
Terra Phoenix airdrop
As Terra’s development team works toward repairing its image after the crash in May, LUNA price might tap into the growing liquidity and post a rally. However, the general technical outlook suggests that recovery may have to wait until the sidelined investors board the bandwagon at a lower price level.
LUNA price nurtures a downtrend
LUNA price is holding at the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), red, despite the 100-day SMA, blue capping movement immediately to the upside. A break above the falling trend line could see LUNA price shun the foreshadowed retracement. Nonetheless, low trading volume coupled with the conditions of a bear market hint at its downtrend extending below the falling triangle pattern.
LUNA/USD four-hour chart
Falling triangles have a bearish bias, but traders must wait for a break below the x-axis support before entering short positions. A 15.50% move, a distance equal to the widest points of the triangle, is expected if the triangle matures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
