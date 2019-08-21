Tech giant Rakuten dubbed the Amazon of Japan has launched a cryptocurrency exchange

Rakuten is known as the Amazon of Japan announced the launch of their new crypto exchange.

Users will be able to buy, sell, and exchange BTC, BCH, and ETH.

The dubbed “Amazon of Japan,”Rakuten has announced the launch of its new crypto exchange platform.

Rakuten are offering spot trading of crypto assets via a dedicated smartphone app. The e-commerce giant has been welcoming of cryptocurrencies for quite some time now. They have been reportedly experimenting and investing in crypto payment systems since 2014.

The launch of the wallet exchange service will see users being able to buy, sell, and exchange BTC, BCH, and ETH, as well as utilize fiat off-ramps to personal bank accounts.