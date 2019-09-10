Stellar Lumens (XLM) price has been on a sharp downtrend since May. It has since broken below the daily Ichimoku cloud. All Ichimoku Kinko Hyo moving averages are downward as well. XLM/USD reached an all-time-low on September 6th. It has since been supported at 0.05755.
Investors are looking to see if the new XLM airdrop could shift the momentum to the upside. Crypto Briefing’s Simetri has graded Stellar Lumens at B-, citing advances well in accordance with roadmap but lags in other factors.
